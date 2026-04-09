IPL 2026 Points Table After GT Beat DC In High-Scoring Thriller — Check Latest Standings on April 8 — DC, GT, KKR, PBKS, RCB, CSK, LSG, SRH, RR, MI

IPL 2026 Points Table: The Gujarat Titans finally got some points on the board as they defeated the Delhi Capitals by one run at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Shubman Gill-led side, having lost both of their opening games, bounced back to winning ways with a thrilling win over Axar Patel’s men. With the Titans winning the DC vs GT clash at Arun Jaitley Stadium, they moved to the sixth spot in the points table. The Capitals, on the other hand, would feel like they should have won this clash. With two runs needed off the final two balls, David Miller played out two dots and even denied a single to level the scores. With their first loss of the season, DC are now in fourth spot in the points table and would want to quickly bounce back to winning ways.

IPL 2026 Points Table

DC vs GT: Batters Run Riot At Arun Jaitley Stadium

It was an absolute run-fest at Arun Jaitley Stadium, where the Gujarat Titans scored 210 runs in the first innings. In reply, the batters from the Delhi Capitals smashed the GT pacers around the park to almost win the clash for their side. It was KL Rahul who was the top scorer in the clash. The right-handed batter scored 92 runs in the second innings and missed out on a well-deserved century. While Rahul was dismissed in the 17th over, it was David Miller who provided the finishing touches to the clash. However, the South African batter, who had retired hurt previously, could not win the clash. With two runs needed off two deliveries, he denied the single before missing the final ball, ending in a one-run defeat for DC. Miller remained not out and scored 41 runs in 20 balls in a heartbreaking loss for the hosts.

Earlier in the first innings, Shubman Gill, returning to the Gujarat Titans side, made 70 runs. The right-handed batter opening the innings smashed five sixes and four fours. He was duly supported by Jos Buttler and Washington Sundar. While Buttler, with 52 off 27, scored his first T20 fifty since January, Sundar made 55 in 32 balls. It was a maiden half-century for Sundar in the Indian Premier League as he repaid the faith shown in him by GT management.

Also Read: DC vs GT, IPL 2026: Jos Buttler Hits Five Sixes, Joins Suresh Raina in This Unique IPL Record