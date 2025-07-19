Ankita Lokhande Drinks ‘Magic Water’ Every Morning- Find Out Why and Her Top 7 Sleep Tips

- Home>
TV Actress Ankita Lokhande recently shared her beauty secrets in Rubina Dilaik’s podcast ‘Kisi Ne Bataya Nahi’. She reveals her morning rituals, how she keeps herself hydrated, glowing skin secrets, tips for a good night’s sleep, and much more to keep her young and beautiful at the age of 40.
How Ankit Lokhande Starts Her Day?
Ankita Lokhande shares that when she wakes up in the morning, the first thing she does is to drink her magic water.
‘Magic Waters’ Magical Ingredients
Ankita Lokhande shares the magical ingredients of her ‘Magic Water,’ which contains fenugreek seeds that she soaks overnight, along with cinnamon and fennel, and a spoonful of ajwa.
What Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Fennel, and Ajwa Do to Your Body?
Fenugreek aids in appetite control, promotes gut health, and supports weight management. Cinnamon also helps with weight management, contains nutritional content, and supports the immune system, and Ajwa has its benefits, to overcome Male/Female infertility, improve the digestive process, and provide more nutritional value.
Hydration Rituals
Ankita Lokhande further told that she eats slices of pure aloe vera, crushed clove of garlic, along with a little shilajit with warm water. Shilajit is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that make it healthy for the immune system.
Ankita Lokhande’s Glowing Skin Secret?
Ankita Lokhande drinks a juice to keep her skin glowing and healthy, which includes beetroot, coconut water, and various seeds, which she soaks overnight. This wonder juice not only helps her with healthy skin but also improves her sleep.
Silver Glass Trick Infused with Positive Energy
Ankita Lokhande drinks saffron water in a silver glass, but the trick to drinking it is what makes it more magical. She transfers her positive energy into the water by placing her hand on it, standing in front of the sun, and saying a lot of positive things. This trick is best to stay positive throughout the day and to enhance your inner energy.
Spiritual Morning Ritual with Charged Water
Ankita Lokhande dedicates half an hour to prayer and chanting Ram Raksha, Hanuman Chalisa, Sankat Mochan, and Bajrang Baan. That’s not where it ends; she keeps water there to energize it and drinks it throughout the day for positivity and strength.
Disclaimer
The information shared in this photo gallery is based on Ankita Lokhande's personal experiences and wellness routine as mentioned in the podcast. It is not intended to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider before making changes to your diet, skincare, or health regimen.