‘Bharat Todo’, BJP Uses Nano Banana Trend To Slam Rahul Gandhi And Others

The Nano Banana trend on Google Gemini has captured the attention of millions across social media. This viral AI craze allows users to transform photos into miniature 3D figurines using a simple image and text prompt. People are sharing these lifelike models in creative styles, making the trend one of the most talked about digital activities of 2025. Its free accessibility and realistic results have pushed it into mainstream popularity, with politicians, celebrities, and young internet users all joining the movement.

BJP Jharkhand Joins the Viral Trend

BJP Jharkhand recently used the Nano Banana trend to target opposition leaders on X. The party shared figurine-style images of Hemant Soren, Irfan Ansari, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav. Through these posts, the party amplified its criticism while riding the viral wave of the AI-driven social media trend.

The move gained traction online, with supporters sharing and commenting on the creative use of technology in political messaging.

Nano Banana’s Rising Popularity in India

In India, the Nano Banana trend has already gone viral among netizens, with political leaders, influencers, and common users sharing their AI-generated figurines. The trend has become a unique mix of entertainment, technology, and culture. From personal experimentation to political jibes, Nano Banana is proving its wide reach. The posts from BJP Jharkhand are only the latest example of how AI-driven trends are shaping public narratives online, further highlighting the growing influence of technology in both everyday social media and political campaigns.