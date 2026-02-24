Bhooth Bangla POSTER Out Now: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film’s Release Date, Cast & Story Details | Latest Bollywood News
The first poster of Bhooth Bangla has been released, bringing nostalgia and horror vibes together in one frame. Akshay Kumar’s spooky new look is out, leaving fans curious for more. Haunted house chaos, supernatural twists, and laugh-out-loud moments are teased in the first look. From the release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla.
Bhooth Bangla Poster
The newly released poster features Akshay Kumar in an eerie, nostalgic avatar, giving spooky comedy vibes. Fans say the look reminds them of his iconic horror-comedy style and has boosted excitement.
Bhooth Bangla Release Date
The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 April 2026. Earlier date shifts were made to avoid box-office clashes and maximize reach.
Bhooth Bangla Cast
Main cast includes:
Akshay Kumar
Tabu
Wamiqa Gabbi
Paresh Rawal
Rajpal Yadav
Asrani
Mithila Palkar
Jisshu Sengupta
Bhooth Bangla Story & Genre
Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy entertainer blending supernatural elements with humor. The film reunites Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan, known for classic comedy hits.
