Bhooth Bangla POSTER Out Now: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film’s Release Date, Cast & Story Details | Latest Bollywood News

The first poster of Bhooth Bangla has been released, bringing nostalgia and horror vibes together in one frame. Akshay Kumar’s spooky new look is out, leaving fans curious for more. Haunted house chaos, supernatural twists, and laugh-out-loud moments are teased in the first look. From the release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla.