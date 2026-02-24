Bhooth Bangla POSTER Out Now: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film’s Release Date, Cast & Story Details | Latest Bollywood News

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna latest news celebrity death Galgotias University latest viral news Mahatma Gandhi india-pakistan gautam gambhir kerala name change bhopal Greater Noida hardik pandya el mencho Kantara Mimicry 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Bhooth Bangla POSTER Out Now: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film’s Release Date, Cast & Story Details | Latest Bollywood News

Bhooth Bangla POSTER Out Now: Akshay Kumar’s Upcoming Film’s Release Date, Cast & Story Details | Latest Bollywood News

The first poster of Bhooth Bangla has been released, bringing nostalgia and horror vibes together in one frame. Akshay Kumar’s spooky new look is out, leaving fans curious for more. Haunted house chaos, supernatural twists, and laugh-out-loud moments are teased in the first look. From the release date to cast details, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Bollywood film Bhooth Bangla.

Published By: Published: February 24, 2026 15:30:08 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bhooth Bangla Poster
1/5
Bhooth Bangla POSTER Out Now: Akshay Kumar's Upcoming Film's Release Date, Cast & Story Details | Latest Bollywood News

Bhooth Bangla Poster

The newly released poster features Akshay Kumar in an eerie, nostalgic avatar, giving spooky comedy vibes. Fans say the look reminds them of his iconic horror-comedy style and has boosted excitement.

You Might Be Interested In
Bhooth Bangla Release Date
2/5

Bhooth Bangla Release Date

The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 10 April 2026. Earlier date shifts were made to avoid box-office clashes and maximize reach.

Bhooth Bangla Cast
3/5

Bhooth Bangla Cast

Main cast includes:
Akshay Kumar
Tabu
Wamiqa Gabbi
Paresh Rawal
Rajpal Yadav
Asrani
Mithila Palkar
Jisshu Sengupta

You Might Be Interested In
Bhooth Bangla Story & Genre
4/5

Bhooth Bangla Story & Genre

Bhooth Bangla is a horror-comedy entertainer blending supernatural elements with humor. The film reunites Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan, known for classic comedy hits.

You Might Be Interested In
Disclaimer
5/5

Disclaimer

This content is intended for information or entertainment purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Some things may vary with time.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS