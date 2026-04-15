CBSE Class 10 Results Out: Not Satisfied With Results, You Can Reappear In Boards Under Two Exam System | Here’s The Step-By-Step Guide

CBSE Class 10 Results Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the Class 10 Results 2026, which has given a sigh of relief to lakhs of students all over the country. But, for those students who are not happy with their marks, the board has provided them the choice to improve the marks under its two-exam system. It gives the opportunity to the students to reappear for the examinations within the same academic year and gives them the opportunity to improve the marks without wasting any time.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Out: What is the CBSE two-exam system for Class 10

The two-exam system of CBSE gives the students the chance to appear for the board exam twice in a year. The first exam is the normal board examination, and the second examination is the improvement exam.

The students who are not satisfied with the marks can appear for the second exam in the chosen subjects to improve the marks.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Out: Who can apply for improvement under the CBSE system

The students who have Passed the Class 10 examination but gave unsatisfactory marks Failed the examination in one or more subjects.

Those who want to improve the marks for better academic prospects can apply for the second examination or improvement exam.

CBSE Class 10 Results 2026 Out: How to apply for the CBSE Class 10 improvement exam 2026

The students need to follow the below steps to apply for the improvement exam:

Go to the official website of CBSE , cbse.gov.in.

Click on the “Examination” or “Latest Updates” section.

Click on the link for the improvement or second exam

Enter the required details like roll number and subjects

Pay the required exam fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation

The students should be careful about the deadlines and follow them properly.

What subjects can you appear for a re-exam in

Candidates can appear for One or more subjects for improvement. Subjects where they have scored low marks All subjects (if they want to upgrade their score) But you have to be careful, because the best score will be considered for final assessment.

When will the CBSE conduct the improvement exam 2026

After results are declared, the CBSE is all set to conduct the second phase, or improvement exams, in the upcoming months. The dates will be declared on the official website.

The improvement exams will follow the same syllabus and pattern as the main board exams.

What is the advantage of appearing in CBSE boards again

The system has some major benefits: Students get to improve their marks without losing a year. Admission to the desired streams and schools becomes easier. Students feel less pressure as they have the flexibility option

This can be a boon for students who are keen on pursuing competitive streams in Class 11.

What should I check before applying for the reappearance exam

Before deciding to appear for the re-exam, you should: Analyse your scores. Identify subjects to be improved. Prepare a better study plan. Know the dates of the exam and the syllabus. You should also seek advice from teachers and school authorities.

What will happen after the improvement exam results are announced

Once the improvement exam results are declared, the better score (original or improved) will be considered. Updated marksheets will be issued. Students can use the updated scores for admission. The CBSE two-exam system offers a flexible and fair way for students to get another chance at improving their scores.

Also Read: [OUT] CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Check Scorecard, Roll Number on DigiLocker, UMANG App