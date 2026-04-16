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Home > Entertainment News > ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 4: Fans of The Boys are gearing up for the next episode as the final season continues to unfold with high-stakes drama and intense twists. Episode 4 of Season 5, titled “Though the Heavens Fall,” is set to release on April 22.

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside (Via Instagram)
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: April 16, 2026 03:26:17 IST

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‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4: Fans of The Boys are gearing up for the next episode as the final season continues to unfold with high-stakes drama and intense twists. Episode 4 of Season 5, titled “Though the Heavens Fall,” is set to release on April 22. The episode will drop in India at around 12:30 PM IST, following the show’s global release schedule.

The series follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday after the two-episode premiere earlier this month.

Where can you watch The Boys Season 5?

Viewers in India can stream the latest episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The platform is releasing all episodes simultaneously worldwide, so there is no delay between regions.

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Season 5, which premiered on April 8, will continue airing weekly until its finale on May 20.

What to expect from the new episode

The final season picks up in a world dominated by Homelander, played by Antony Starr, as tensions rise and the story moves toward its conclusion.

With each episode building towards a major showdown, Episode 4 is expected to push the narrative forward as the conflict between The Boys and the Supes intensifies.

READ MORE: Who Is Vikas Khanna? Celebrity Chef Makes It To ‘TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2026’ List, Shares An Emotional Note On His Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Recognition

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Tags: Antony Starr HomelanderThe Boys Amazon Prime VideoThe Boys final seasonThe Boys new episode releaseThe Boys Season 5 Episode 4the boys season 5 episode 4 release dateThe Boys weekly release scheduleThe Boys where to watch India

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‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

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‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

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‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside
‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

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