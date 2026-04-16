‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date Announced: Check Out Streaming Time, Where To Watch, And What Fans Can Expect | Details Inside

‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 4: Fans of The Boys are gearing up for the next episode as the final season continues to unfold with high-stakes drama and intense twists. Episode 4 of Season 5, titled “Though the Heavens Fall,” is set to release on April 22. The episode will drop in India at around 12:30 PM IST, following the show’s global release schedule.

The series follows a weekly release pattern, with new episodes arriving every Wednesday after the two-episode premiere earlier this month.

Where can you watch The Boys Season 5?

Viewers in India can stream the latest episodes exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The platform is releasing all episodes simultaneously worldwide, so there is no delay between regions.

Season 5, which premiered on April 8, will continue airing weekly until its finale on May 20.

What to expect from the new episode

The final season picks up in a world dominated by Homelander, played by Antony Starr, as tensions rise and the story moves toward its conclusion.

With each episode building towards a major showdown, Episode 4 is expected to push the narrative forward as the conflict between The Boys and the Supes intensifies.

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