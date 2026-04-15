Who Is Vikas Khanna? Celebrity Chef Makes It To ‘TIME’s Most Influential People Of 2026’ List, Shares An Emotional Note On His Journey From Humble Beginnings To Global Recognition

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna has described his inclusion in TIME magazine’s list of the world’s most influential people of 2026 as a deeply emotional milestone, one that brings his journey “full circle.” Sharing a heartfelt note, Khanna expressed gratitude while reflecting on the path that took him from humble beginnings to global recognition.

“More Than Personal Success, It’s About India’s Story”

Reacting to the honour, Khanna said he was overwhelmed and struggled to put his feelings into words. He called the moment bigger than individual achievement, saying it represents Indian cuisine, culture and countless untold stories that began in small kitchens across the country.

He spoke about how the recognition belongs not just to him, but to everyone who supported his journey over the years. From family members to mentors, Khanna acknowledged the many hands that helped shape his career and kept his passion alive.

From Amritsar’s Narrow Lanes To Global Spotlight

Looking back, Khanna revisited his early days in Amritsar, recalling a childhood marked by challenges and determination. He spoke about learning to cook at a young age, serving at the Golden Temple, and even selling chole bhature as he chased his dreams.

What began as a small act of defiance turned into a lifelong pursuit that eventually placed him on one of the world’s biggest platforms. The contrast, he noted, is what makes this recognition especially meaningful.

Beyond The Kitchen: Building A Lasting Legacy

Over the years, Khanna has expanded his influence far beyond cooking. From leading acclaimed restaurants like Junoon and Bungalow in New York to mentoring aspiring chefs on MasterChef India, he has played a key role in bringing Indian cuisine into global conversations.

He has also authored more than 40 books and explored filmmaking, including his project The Last Color, with another film in the works.

In his note, Khanna also thanked celebrated chef Eric Ripert and his family, calling them his “first family” in the United States, highlighting the personal relationships that supported his journey.

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