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Home > Entertainment News > Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video

Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Nammya Bhasin, came on a day she described as particularly difficult. But things quickly took a turn for the better when she noticed the driver playing a playlist featuring Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction at full volume.

Taylor Swift (Photo: IMDB)
Taylor Swift (Photo: IMDB)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 15, 2026 18:31:15 IST

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Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video

A normal car ride in Mumbai turned into a surprisingly heartwarming moment when the driver surprised his passenger by singing along to Taylor Swift’s “Blank Space.” The happy performance made her feel better right away, and soon it got a lot of attention on social media, where many people said it was one of the best things online.

The video, shared on Instagram by content creator Nammya Bhasin, came on a day she described as particularly difficult. But things quickly took a turn for the better when she noticed the driver playing a playlist featuring Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction at full volume.

In the now-viral clip, the driver is seen confidently belting out Blank Space as he navigates Mumbai’s busy streets. A text overlay on the video reads, “My auto driver in Mumbai turned out to be a Swiftie,” a nod to devoted fans of Taylor Swift.

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Clearly amused, Nammya joined in on the moment, enjoying the driver’s infectious energy. During the ride, she also spotted a small sign behind his seat that read, “Meter pays for the ride. Your tip helps my dream.”

Curious, she asked him about it. The driver shared that he dreams of one day working at JPMorgan Chase. Summing up the experience at the end of the ride, Nammya said, “I didn’t even have to put on my AirPods, this was great,” highlighting how the simple, unexpected interaction completely turned her day around.

In her caption, she wrote, “Was having the worst day. Got into a random auto in Mumbai and he had Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and One Direction playing on full volume. Then he started singing. I didn’t put my airpods in once. Later I asked him about the sign on his seat. He said he wants to work at JP Morgan someday. I hope he gets there.”

The video struck a chord online, with viewers praising the driver’s music taste, confidence, and positive spirit. 

Separately, reports suggest that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are planning a wedding on July 3, 2026, in New York City, following an alleged engagement in August 2025. The ceremony is rumoured to be a star-studded affair, with names like Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid expected on the guest list, and Swift reportedly drawing inspiration from classic Hollywood—particularly Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic 1950 gown—for her wedding dress.

ALSO READ:  Why Thousands Of Hemophilia Cases Are Missed Until Severe Bleeding Occurs, Doctors Share Insights

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Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video

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Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video
Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video
Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video
Mumbai Auto Driver Sings Taylor Swift’s Black Space, Internet Can’t Keep Calm — Watch Video

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