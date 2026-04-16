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Home > Sports News > Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators

Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators

Peshawar Zalmi’s Sufiyan Muqeem makes PSL history after five consecutive matches. Read how his 3/25 demolished Quetta Gladiators in PSL 11.

Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators. Photo X
Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: April 16, 2026 03:42:59 IST

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Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators

PSL 2026: In the fast-paced world of T20 cricket, consistency is often the hardest thing to do, but Peshawar Zalmi’s left-arm star Sufiyan Muqeem makes it look easy. In Match 23 of PSL 11 at the National Bank Stadium, the 25-year-old spinner made history by becoming the first bowler in Pakistan Super League history to take three or more wickets in five straight matches. His masterclass in spin bowling helped Peshawar Zalmi beat the Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets, which kept them at the top of the table.

Who Where Sufiyan Muqeem’s Victims?

Sufiyan Muqeem’s most recent victims were the dangerous Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, and Khawaja Nafay. Muqeem finished with clinical figures of 3/25 in his four overs. He has now taken at least three wickets in every Zalmi match he has played this season, except for the one that was called off against Islamabad United. This amazing run has put him at the top of the bowling charts, where he is now the tournament’s top wicket-taker with 16 wickets in just six games.

What Went Wrong With Quetta Gladiators?

Peshawar Zalmi chose to bowl first, and they never let the Quetta Gladiators get into a rhythm. Quetta’s first over was a disaster because Ahsan Ali was out for just four runs. Captain Saud Shakeel (16) and Rilee Rossouw (26) tried to get things back on track with a 35-run stand, but when Muqeem came in, the game changed for good. He took Rossouw out just as the South African was starting to look dangerous, and then he came back to take out the middle order.

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Hasan Nawaz scored the most runs for Quetta, 37 off 35 balls, but the lower order fell apart under the pressure of Muqeem and Mohammad Basit Ali, who also took three wickets. In exactly 20 overs, Quetta was finally out for a small 154.

How Did Babar Azam Perform?

The chase was a masterclass in planned aggression. Skipper Babar Azam took advantage of the chances his bowlers gave him to show off his skills, reaching a huge milestone: his 100th T20 half-century. Babar hit 71 runs off 51 balls without being out, with 10 of those runs coming from boundaries.

With a quick 35 from Mohammad Haris at the top and useful contributions from Kusal Mendis (21) and Aaron Hardie (18*), Zalmi easily reached the target with nine balls to spare. The eight-wicket win was Zalmi’s sixth in seven games, which shows that the team is firing on all cylinders.

Babar Azam’s milestone made the news, but the key to Zalmi’s success is still their best bowler. Sufiyan Muqeem is the most feared bowler in PSL 11 because he can hit every game. Muqeem isn’t just breaking records as the tournament moves toward the playoffs. He is also making Peshawar Zalmi an unstoppable force in their quest for another title. 

Read More: IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

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Tags: babar azamcricket recordsNational Bank StadiumPakistan Super LeaguePeshawar ZalmiPSL 11quetta gladiatorssufiyan-muqeem

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Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators

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Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators

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Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators
Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators
Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators
Sufiyan Muqeem Makes PSL History with Five-Match 3-Wicket Streak as Peshawar Zalmi Crush Quetta Gladiators

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