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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

Virat Kohli reclaimed the IPL 2026 Orange Cap after a match-winning knock in RCB vs LSG, scoring 228 runs in five matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru star led updated standings, ahead of Heinrich Klaasen and Rajat Patidar.

Virat Kohli with 228 runs is now the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli with 228 runs is now the highest run-scorer in IPL 2026. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: April 15, 2026 23:53:58 IST

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

IPL 2026 Orange Cap: Virat Kohli, often called King, is back on his throne as he has claimed the Orange Cap for the first time in this season. The right-handed batter with 228 runs next to his name is the top run-getter in IPL 2026. Despite reportedly battling fever and even an ankle injury, Kohli finds himself bossing the 19th season of the Indian Premier League. The former Team India skipper admitted after the RCB vs LSG clash that he was not at his best in the last two games. However, returning to Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli top-scored in the clash with a well-made 49 runs. He fell agonizingly short of a well-deserved half-century while he aced yet another chase.

RCB vs LSG: How did Virat Kohli perform in his first match as an impact player?

Virat Kohli was at his best in his first match as an impact player. During his 34-ball stay at the crease, the former RCB skipper scored 49 runs. In his knock, Kohli smashed six fours and a maximum. His strike rate, which was a major talking point in the last game, was 144.11 against LSG as RCB chased down a small total of 147 to win at home.

RCB vs LSG: Where does Rajat Patidar rank in the Orange Cap leaderboard?

RCB skipper, Rajat Patidar, ranks third when it comes to the Orange Cap leaderboard. The right-handed batter has scored 222 runs in five games so far in the season. However, it is his strike rate of 213.46 that has impressed the fans and experts.

You Might Be Interested In

Most Runs in IPL 2026 Orange Cap

Position

Player

Team

Matches

Runs

Strike Rate

Average

Highest Score

1

Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5

228

158.33

57.00

69*

2

Heinrich Klaasen

Sunrisers Hyderabad

5

224

142.67

44.80

62

3

Rajat Patidar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

5

222

213.46

55.50

63

4

Ishan Kishan

Sunrisers Hyderabad

5

213

190.17

42.60

91

5

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Rajasthan Royals

5

200

263.15

40.00

78

6

Sanju Samson

Chennai Super Kings

5

185

172.89

46.25

115*

7

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals

5

184

157.26

61.33

77*

8

Angkrish Raghuvanshi

Kolkata Knight Riders

5

182

155.55

45.50

52

9

Dhruv Jurel

Rajasthan Royals

5

176

177.77

44.00

81*

10

Jos Buttler

Gujarat Titans

4

176

158.55

44.00

60

RCB vs LSG: Who has scored the most runs in IPL 2026?

Virat Kohli has scored the most runs in IPL 2026. The right-handed batter has made 228 runs across five innings in the tournament. After battling some health issues in his last two games, Kohli climbed to the top of the rankings against Lucknow Super Giants. The right-handed batter has a strike rate of 158.33 during the tournament. 

Also Read: RCB vs LSG IPL 2026: Virat Kohli Shines as Royal Challengers Bengaluru go Top of Points Table With Dominant Win

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Tags: Heinrich Klaasenhome-hero-pos-11IPL 2026IPL 2026 orange capIPL Orange CapOrange CapRajat PatidarrcbRCB vs LSGRoyal Challengers BengaluruVirat Kohli Orange Capvirat kohli’

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings

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IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings
IPL 2026 Orange Cap Leaderboard After RCB vs LSG: Virat Kohli Claims Orange Cap After First Match As Impact Player— Check Top 10 Latest Standings
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