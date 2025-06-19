Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen.
Ranveer Singh has certainly made waves in the media for his daring photoshoot that showcased his boldness and confidence. However, he is not alone in making headlines for such audacious displays. Numerous renowned Bollywood celebrities have embraced their fearless sides in front of the camera, pushing boundaries and challenging conventional norms of beauty and representation in Indian cinema.
Bollywood actors who appeared unclothed on screen.
Ranveer Singh isn't the only star making headlines for a daring photoshoot. Several other prominent Bollywood celebrities have also embraced boldness in front of the camera. Keep reading to find out who made the cut.
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan sparked significant controversy with the release of the first poster for his blockbuster film 'PK,' where he became one of the first mainstream actors to pose nude, using only a stereo to cover himself.
Milind Soman
Milind Soman has consistently shown that age is merely a number. On his 55th birthday in 2020, he shared a photo of himself running shirtless on the beach. He also posed nude with actress Madhu Sapre and a large python for an advertisement, which generated significant controversy and led to a lawsuit against both actors.
Sherlyn Chopra
Sherlyn Chopra, renowned for her role in 'Kamasutra 3D,' frequently grabs attention with her daring looks. She made history as the only Indian woman featured in the internationally recognized Playboy magazine, where she confidently showcased her bare body.
Sapna Bhavnani
Sapna Bhavnani, a renowned celebrity hairstylist, challenges stereotypes with her bold actions. She sparked another Bollywood controversy by posing daringly for a PETA campaign that advocates against leather and fur.
Rahul Khanna
Rahul Khanna, known for his role in 'Love Aaj Kal,' stirred up the internet with a bold photoshoot a few years ago. He shared an Instagram photo of himself sitting on a turquoise sofa, covering his private parts with a pillow, which elicited mixed reactions from followers.
Vidyut Jamwal
Vidyut Jamwal, known for 'Commando,' showcased his bold side during his recent trip to the Himalayas. He shared jaw-dropping photos on X (formerly Twitter) of himself swimming naked and relaxing by the river, even cooking. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma praised him, calling him a Greek god.