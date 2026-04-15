India To Join Pakistan-Hosted US-Iran Peace Talks? US Envoy Drops Big Hint, Says ‘Decision Is…’

Will India join the second round of the peace talks between the US and Iran, likely to happen in Pakistan over the weekend? So far, India has not shown any willingness to join the efforts to war however US has said it would support if India is willing to participate. US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said on Tuesday that India has to decide if it wishes to take part in talks to end the West Asia war. “Right now, there’s only one country that is holding the Strait of Hormuz hostage. So, of course, we welcome all parties to encourage that to reopen. These are international waters. No country should be able to…blockade the whole world,” Gor added.

Sergio Gor on Phone Call Between PM Modi And Donald Trump

Sergio Gor described India as “vitally important to us and an incredible partner,” while stating that India-US relations are on an “incredible footing” and indicated several big-ticket announcements on bilateral ties are expected in the coming days and weeks.

Speaking to DD India, Gor’s remarks followed a recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on West Asia developments and the India-US partnership.

Gor confirmed the leaders have spoken multiple times this year, not all publicly disclosed.

“They’ve actually spoken several more times this year… not every conversation obviously becomes public. But they did just get off the phone in the last hour,” he said.

‘Big Ticket Items Happening Between US And India’: Sergio Gor

Without divulging specific details, the US envoy said the American President regularly updates the Prime Minister on key global developments.

“As the war in the Middle East right now is ongoing, the President wanted to give the Prime Minister an update along with some other big-ticket items that are happening in Washington between our relationship,” he stated.

Gor declined to detail trade discussions. However, hinted at significant developments ahead. “It focused on several big-ticket items. I don’t want to get into it… But what I will share with your viewers is I just came back from Washington, where I met with the entire cabinet… so we do have some big ticket items that will be announced over the next few days, over the next few weeks,” he said.

He further underlined the strength of bilateral ties, stating that the relationship is currently on an “incredible footing.”

Marco Rubio To Visit India, Sergio Gor Confirms

The envoy also confirmed that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit India next month, marking his first visit to the country. Gor said preparations are underway for a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India.

“We’re looking forward to hosting a ministerial-level Quad meeting in India. This will be the Secretary’s first visit to the country, and he is keen to visit not just Delhi but other places as well. India is vitally important to us and an incredible partner. The President also shares a strong relationship with your Prime Minister,” Gor told DD News.

PM Modia Calls Donald Trump ‘My Friend’

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, received a call from US President Trump during which the two leaders discussed the security situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure.

PM Modi wrote in a post on X that they reviewed progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

He said the two countries are committed to further strengthening their Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas.

“Received a call from my friend, President Donald Trump. We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas,” he said.

“We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure,” he added.

(With inputs from ANI)

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