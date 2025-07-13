LIVE TV
Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar

Surrogacy is a method of assisted reproduction where a woman agrees to carry and give birth to a child for another person or couple. Whether due to age, health reasons, or simply preference, here is a list of some top Bollywood celebrities who chose the path of surrogacy to welcome their little ones,  proving that love makes a family, not just biology.

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 13, 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
1/7

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

In January 2022, they announced their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, who was born via surrogacy. Priyanka revealed that the journey was not easy due to some medical complications. Their baby spent over 100 days in the NICU. The couple call her their 'miracle' and that she's a blessing to them.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
2/7

Shahrukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Shahrukh Khan, already a father to Suhana and Aryan, welcomed AbRam Khan via surrogacy in 2013. AbRam is often spotted with SRK at film sets and IPL matches. Shahrukh calls him his "little sunshine".

Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
3/7

Karan Johar

Karan Johar welcomed twins, Yash and Roohi, via surrogacy. Karan named his children after his parents. He prioritizes his kids above everything and often shares parenting moments that are very heartwarming.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
4/7

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj had their daughter, Samisha, via surrogacy in February 2020. This happened as they were facing difficulties in conceiving a second child naturally. Shilpa speaks openly about this decision, saying she waited for five years. She said she is grateful to the surrogate mother.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
5/7

Sunny Leone & Daniel Weber

Sunny and Daniel adopted their daughter Nisha in 2017 from Latur. Later on, they welcomed twin boys, Noah and Asher, via surrogacy in 2018.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
6/7

Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao

Aamir and Kiran had their son Azad Rao Khan via IVF-surrogacy in 2011. They are separated now, but still close co-parents. They openly discussed the challenges of infertility and their decision to take the route of surrogacy.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar - Gallery Image
7/7

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor became one of the first Indian actors to have a child as a single father through surrogacy. He welcomed his son, Laksshya, in 2016. He said he always wanted to be a dad but never felt the pressure to marry. His choice started new ideology about single parenting in India.

Disclaimer-This content is intended for information or general knowledge purpose only. All information was derived from publicly available sources. All pictures belong to their own respective owners. No copyright infringement intended. Viewer discretion is advised.

