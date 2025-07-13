Bollywood Celebrities Who Are Surrogate Parents Including Karan Johar

Tusshar Kapoor

Tusshar Kapoor became one of the first Indian actors to have a child as a single father through surrogacy. He welcomed his son, Laksshya, in 2016. He said he always wanted to be a dad but never felt the pressure to marry. His choice started new ideology about single parenting in India.



