Bollywood Actors And Actresses Who Became Vegan And Why

Going vegan is not just a trend, it is a lifestyle. In Bollywood, many celebrities have ditched animal products and started embracing a plant-based life. Here is a list of some celebs who have turned vegan and why:

By: Vanshika Ahuja Last Updated: July 21, 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
1/8

Alia Bhatt

She is an animal lover and environment conscious person who promotes sustainable living. She launched CoExist, a platform that spreads awareness about environment and animal welfare. She adopted two cats and supports vegan fashion brands too.

2/8

Sonam Kapoor

She turned vegan due to lactose intolerance and ethical reasons. She is known for choosing cruelty free beauty products, sustainable designers and vegan leather.

3/8

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline has spoken out against animal cruelty and regularly partners with PETA India. Her fridge is filled with vegan yoghurts and almond milk. She even won PETA's Women of the Year Award for her compassion.

4/8

Aamir Khan

Aamir and his wife Kiran Rao vent vegan after watching documentaries about the harmful effects of meat and dairy. He also avoids processed food items and sugar for his health well being.

5/8

Esha Gupta

Esha switched to veganism to maintain her physique, reduce carbon footprint and improve her digestion. She also supports vegan clothing and makeup brands.

6/8

Mallika Sherawat

She has been vegan for over a decade now. She is a big believer of Ahimsa (non-violence). She promotes raw veganism, yoga and a clean living. She lives on fruits and smoothies.

7/8

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha turned vegan after learning about the cruelty in the dairy and meat industry. She supports animal rights and avoids leather. She also shares her plant -based meals on social media platforms.

8/8
