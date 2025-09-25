LIVE TV
  • Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra 7 Cute Couple Photoshoots That Captures Their Love and Affection

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra 7 Cute Couple Photoshoots That Captures Their Love and Affection

Shilpa Shetty and her husband share a beautiful bond that shines through in their pictures. Each moment captures their love, laughter, and the strong connection they share. From playful smiles to heartfelt, affectionate moments, their photos reflect trust, support, and endless togetherness. These glimpses highlight the joy of a relationship built on care and understanding, making them one of the most adorable celebrity couples who continue to inspire with their love story and companionship over the years.

September 25, 2025 | 2:05 PM IST
Joyful Smiles Together
1/7

Joyful Smiles Together

Shilpa Shetty and her husband share a heartwarming moment, their bright smiles reflecting pure happiness and love.

A Glimpse of Togetherness
2/7

A Glimpse of Togetherness

Their closeness in this candid capture beautifully showcases the comfort and trust they share as a couple.

Playful and Adorable Bond
3/7

Playful and Adorable Bond

With laughter in their eyes, this picture highlights their fun-loving side and the sweet connection they enjoy.

Heartfelt Affection
4/7

Heartfelt Affection

The warmth in their expressions show the deep love and care they have for each other.

Cherished Memories
5/7

Cherished Memories

Captured A simple yet beautiful moment that speaks of countless memories they have built together over the years.

Endless Support and love
6/7

Endless Support and love

Their strong bond is evident as they stand side by side, always supporting and uplifting each other.

Forever Together Vibes
7/7

Forever Together Vibes

This picture radiates a feeling of forgiveness showcasing their journey filled with love, laughter, and togetherness.

