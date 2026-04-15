Vishu Kani Time 2026: Check Out Vishukkani Date, Muhurat, Rituals And Significance Of Malayalam New Year

Vishu will be celebrated on April 15, 2026, marking the Malayalam New Year and the start of the Medam month. The festival, widely observed in Kerala, symbolises renewal, prosperity and the beginning of the harvest season. Families come together on this day to welcome the new year with rituals believed to bring good fortune.

As per tradition, the Sankranti moment, which marks the transition into Medam, falls on April 14 at 9:40 am, while the auspicious Vishu Kani viewing takes place early morning, typically during Brahma Muhurtham from around 4 am.

Vishukkani Ritual Sets The Tone For The Year

A key highlight of the festival is the Vishukkani ritual, considered the first and most important sight of the day. The term “Vishukkani” means “the first sight,” and it is believed that whatever one sees upon waking on Vishu morning influences the rest of the year.

To ensure an auspicious start, families prepare the Vishukkani arrangement the night before and view it at dawn. The setup is usually placed in front of idols of Lord Vishnu or Lord Krishna, invoking blessings for prosperity and well-being.

What The Vishukkani Arrangement Includes

The Vishukkani display features a carefully arranged set of items, each symbolising abundance and positivity. Raw rice is placed to represent prosperity, while gold or coins signify wealth. Seasonal fruits and vegetables such as mangoes and jackfruit reflect a good harvest and health.

Kanikonna flowers, known for their bright yellow colour, are an essential part of the arrangement and are seen as a sign of happiness and success. A mirror is included so that one sees their own reflection first, symbolising clarity and a hopeful future.

Other items like betel leaves, coconut and traditional ornaments are added to complete the setup. A brass lamp, or Nilavilakku, is lit alongside the arrangement, marking the beginning of the day with light and positivity.

The ritual remains central to Vishu celebrations, reflecting the belief that starting the year with auspicious sights brings luck, peace and prosperity in the months ahead.

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