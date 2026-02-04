LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp kapil sharma banking leadership Hiba Rana Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad Election commision bjp
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • ‘Dacoit’ Avoids Head-to-Head Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’- Check Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Film New Release Date

‘Dacoit’ Avoids Head-to-Head Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’- Check Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Film New Release Date

Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Dacoit, which was earlier slated for a theatrical release on March 19, has been postponed. The makers have now locked new release date. The decision was taken to avoid a box-office clash with other big-ticket releases, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. Check Adivi Sesh’s Film  Dacoit release date, cast, story, and more. 

Published By: Published: February 4, 2026 16:11:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Dacoit Release Date
1/5
'Dacoit' Avoids Head-to-Head Clash With 'Dhurandhar 2' and 'Toxic'. Photo: IMDB

Dacoit Release Date

Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit,' which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, now has a new release date of April 10, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Dacoit Story
2/5

Dacoit Story

Dacoit: A Love Story is an upcoming Telugu-Hindi action thriller that revolves around a gripping narrative of revenge and betrayal, set against the backdrop of daring, high-risk robberies.

Dacoit Cast
3/5

Dacoit Cast

Dacoit cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Sunil.

You Might Be Interested In
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
4/5

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

You Might Be Interested In
Toxic Release Date
5/5

Toxic Release Date

Toxic, starring Yash is set to release on the big screen on March 19, 2026, making fans excited for the release.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS