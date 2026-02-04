‘Dacoit’ Avoids Head-to-Head Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’- Check Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Film New Release Date

Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Dacoit, which was earlier slated for a theatrical release on March 19, has been postponed. The makers have now locked new release date. The decision was taken to avoid a box-office clash with other big-ticket releases, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. Check Adivi Sesh’s Film Dacoit release date, cast, story, and more.