‘Dacoit’ Avoids Head-to-Head Clash With ‘Dhurandhar 2’ and ‘Toxic’- Check Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Film New Release Date
Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming film Dacoit, which was earlier slated for a theatrical release on March 19, has been postponed. The makers have now locked new release date. The decision was taken to avoid a box-office clash with other big-ticket releases, including Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 and Yash’s Toxic. Check Adivi Sesh’s Film Dacoit release date, cast, story, and more.
Dacoit Release Date
Actors Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit,' which was initially scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, now has a new release date of April 10, 2026.
Dacoit Story
Dacoit: A Love Story is an upcoming Telugu-Hindi action thriller that revolves around a gripping narrative of revenge and betrayal, set against the backdrop of daring, high-risk robberies.
Dacoit Cast
Dacoit cast includes Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, and Sunil.
Dhurandhar 2 Release Date
Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.
Toxic Release Date
Toxic, starring Yash is set to release on the big screen on March 19, 2026, making fans excited for the release.