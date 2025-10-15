Diwali 2025: Step-By-Step Guide to Recreating Bollywood Couple Looks This Festive Season
Diwali is here, and so is the perfect time to glam up with your partner in Bollywood-inspired festive outfits. From Virat and Anushka to Sidharth and Malhotra, Indian celebrity couples dress in ethnic outfits and set the stage on fire! Here’s a list of 6 Bollywood celebrity couple ethnic looks to try this festive season, 2025:
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
They are twinning in blue ethnics! Alia is wearing a blue anarkali backless suit, while Ranbir is wearing a navy blue kurta pajama set. They are both staring at each other with a big smile.
Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal
Zaheer is wearing a simple white kurta pajama with a Nehru jacket. He lets Sonakshi steal the spotlight with her beautiful red saree!
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
Anushka is wearing a dark blue suit with chooda; whereas Virat is wearing a navy blue kurta with golden dupatta. They both are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood.
Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
Katrina is wearing a pink saree with floral blouse, looking like a flower herself! Vicky is wearing a white kurta set with minimal design. They look simple yet elegant.
Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
Kiara is wearing a golden-yellow lehenga with colorful design on the lower part. Sidharth is wearing a black kurta salwar set with white and golden embroidery work.
Shahid Kapoor & Mira
Shahid and Mira are looking stunning in these outfits! In the first look, they both are wearing black, while in the other look, they both are wearing white. You should definitely try this for looking like the "main character couple" in any event.
Disclaimer
This post is for fashion and style inspiration only. All images and looks are credited to the respective celebrities and their official sources. We do not claim ownership of any celebrity photos or outfits featured.