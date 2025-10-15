LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant Alinagar India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Diwali 2025: Step-By-Step Guide to Recreating Bollywood Couple Looks This Festive Season

Diwali 2025: Step-By-Step Guide to Recreating Bollywood Couple Looks This Festive Season

Diwali is here, and so is the perfect time to glam up with your partner in Bollywood-inspired festive outfits. From Virat and Anushka to Sidharth and Malhotra, Indian celebrity couples dress in ethnic outfits and set the stage on fire! Here’s a list of 6 Bollywood celebrity couple ethnic looks to try this festive season, 2025:

By: Last Updated: October 15, 2025 | 1:33 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt
1/7

Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt

They are twinning in blue ethnics! Alia is wearing a blue anarkali backless suit, while Ranbir is wearing a navy blue kurta pajama set. They are both staring at each other with a big smile.

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal
2/7

Sonakshi Sinha & Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer is wearing a simple white kurta pajama with a Nehru jacket. He lets Sonakshi steal the spotlight with her beautiful red saree!

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma
3/7

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma

Anushka is wearing a dark blue suit with chooda; whereas Virat is wearing a navy blue kurta with golden dupatta. They both are one of the cutest couples of Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal
4/7

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Katrina is wearing a pink saree with floral blouse, looking like a flower herself! Vicky is wearing a white kurta set with minimal design. They look simple yet elegant.

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani
5/7

Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani

Kiara is wearing a golden-yellow lehenga with colorful design on the lower part. Sidharth is wearing a black kurta salwar set with white and golden embroidery work.

Shahid Kapoor & Mira
6/7

Shahid Kapoor & Mira

Shahid and Mira are looking stunning in these outfits! In the first look, they both are wearing black, while in the other look, they both are wearing white. You should definitely try this for looking like the "main character couple" in any event.

Disclaimer
7/7

Disclaimer

This post is for fashion and style inspiration only. All images and looks are credited to the respective celebrities and their official sources. We do not claim ownership of any celebrity photos or outfits featured.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS