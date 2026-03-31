LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news accused arrested global oil crisis afc-asian-cup-qualifiers Nicole Daedone iran Ashwini Bhide Former British Airways Chief 4-year-old boy assault Vasai Candace Owens Rajasthan 12th Result 2026 Jaish-e-Mohammed bihar news
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

A routine visit to a vada pav stall in Mumbai’s Malad East turned into a horrifying incident after a dispute over a bill escalated into violence. A customer at the ‘Sahara Vada Pav’ outlet allegedly attacked the shopkeeper and bit off his finger during a heated argument, leaving onlookers stunned.

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation (Via AI)
Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation (Via AI)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 18:32:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

A routine visit to a vada pav stall in Mumbai’s Malad East turned into a horrifying incident after a dispute over a bill escalated into violence. A customer at the ‘Sahara Vada Pav’ outlet allegedly attacked the shopkeeper and bit off his finger during a heated argument, leaving onlookers stunned.

The incident took place around 8:30 PM near Shivaji Chowk. According to police, the customer had ordered samosas and cutlets and later engaged in a disagreement over payment with the shop owner’s son. While reports suggest that the payment had been made online, the argument still escalated into a confrontation.

Attack Leaves Shopkeeper Seriously Injured

When the shop owner, Ranjit Harivansh Singh (40), stepped in and asked the customer to calm down and leave, the situation worsened. The accused allegedly flew into a rage and attacked him.

You Might Be Interested In

During the scuffle, the attacker bit Singh’s right middle finger with such force that the tip was severed. He also injured two fingers on Singh’s left hand. Staff members and the shop owner’s son managed to overpower and restrain the accused before police arrived.

Bleeding heavily, Singh was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors say his condition is stable but serious.

Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

The Dindoshi Police have arrested the accused, identified as Laxmidhar Mangal Malik, and registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

Similar Incidents Raise Concerns

The shocking episode has also drawn comparisons to earlier incidents involving violent disputes over small amounts. Such cases continue to raise concerns about how minor disagreements are escalating into serious attacks, highlighting the need for better conflict resolution in public spaces.

ALSO READ: Delhi, Gurugram & Noida Weather Today On 31 March 2026: Shocking Twists As Storms, Rain and Strong Winds Disrupt Normal Conditions, IMD Issues Alert

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: accused arrestedfinger bittenhome-hero-pos-9Malad incidentmumbaipayment disputepolice investigationsamosa shop disputeshopkeeper injuredviolent incidentviral news

RELATED News

Rangareddy Horror: Man Kills Wife, Son with Knife, Brutally Stabs Daughter in Family Dispute; Police Launch Probe, Police Recover Bodies

Vasai Horror: 57-Year-Old Man Tries to Kill 4-Year-Old Boy, Smashes Head in His Rickshaw, Throws Child on Cement Floor, Kicks Grandmother During Rescue

Why Was Jayalalithaa’s Hyderabad House Sealed Over ₹1.5 Crore Property Tax Just Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections? Timing Sparks Political Questions

Who Is Chintada Ravindra? 30-Year-Old Married Navy Staffer Kills Lover, Chops Body Into 3 Parts, Stores Remains In Fridge, Burns Head; What Was His Motive? Chilling Details Revealed

Did Mumbai Dabbawalas Halt Tiffin Services Over LPG Crisis? Here’s Why Deliveries Are Paused For 6 Days

LATEST NEWS

‘Get Your Own Oil’: Trump Issues BIG Warning To UK And Allies, Urges ‘Fight For Yourself’ As Iran War Escalates And Strait Of Hormuz Crisis Deepens

Belmarose Debuts in Mumbai: A European Dining Escape That Transforms into a High-Energy Nightlife Experience

Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

India vs Hong Kong, Football Match Live Streaming Details, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers: When And Where To Watch It Live On TV, Online

RBSE Class 12 Science 2026 Topper: Sonu Mehra, Daily-Wage Labourer’s Son, Achieves Near-Perfect Score of 99.80%

Interior Designers Tear Down Entire Setup After Client Refuses Payment; Netizens React After Video Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

What Is The Pink Saheli Card? Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Dismisses Rumours, Says AAP Is Annoyed By Welfare Schemes

XLRI, TimesPro announce admissions for the 11th batch of the Executive Development Programme in Project Management for Senior Professionals

Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

Who Is Nicole Daedone? ‘Orgasm Sex Cult’ Guru Sentenced To 9 Years, Must Pay $890K In Restitution To Victims, Shocking Court Verdict Revealed

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation
Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation
Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation
Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

QUICK LINKS