Mumbai Samosa Spat Turns Violent: Man Bites Off Shopkeeper’s Finger Over Bill Dispute, Later Arrested; Police Launch Detailed Investigation

A routine visit to a vada pav stall in Mumbai’s Malad East turned into a horrifying incident after a dispute over a bill escalated into violence. A customer at the ‘Sahara Vada Pav’ outlet allegedly attacked the shopkeeper and bit off his finger during a heated argument, leaving onlookers stunned.

The incident took place around 8:30 PM near Shivaji Chowk. According to police, the customer had ordered samosas and cutlets and later engaged in a disagreement over payment with the shop owner’s son. While reports suggest that the payment had been made online, the argument still escalated into a confrontation.

Attack Leaves Shopkeeper Seriously Injured

When the shop owner, Ranjit Harivansh Singh (40), stepped in and asked the customer to calm down and leave, the situation worsened. The accused allegedly flew into a rage and attacked him.

During the scuffle, the attacker bit Singh’s right middle finger with such force that the tip was severed. He also injured two fingers on Singh’s left hand. Staff members and the shop owner’s son managed to overpower and restrain the accused before police arrived.

Bleeding heavily, Singh was rushed to KEM Hospital in Parel, where he is currently undergoing treatment. Doctors say his condition is stable but serious.

Accused Arrested, Probe Underway

The Dindoshi Police have arrested the accused, identified as Laxmidhar Mangal Malik, and registered a case against him. Further investigation is underway to determine the exact sequence of events.

Similar Incidents Raise Concerns

The shocking episode has also drawn comparisons to earlier incidents involving violent disputes over small amounts. Such cases continue to raise concerns about how minor disagreements are escalating into serious attacks, highlighting the need for better conflict resolution in public spaces.

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