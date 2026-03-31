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Home > Business News > Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

Oracle has begun a new round of layoffs affecting employees globally, including in India, with reports suggesting significant cuts as part of a shift toward AI investments.

oracle layoffs 2026
oracle layoffs 2026

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: March 31, 2026 23:08:31 IST

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Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

US-based tech giant Oracle has started a fresh round of layoffs across teams after weeks of speculation. The employees in India are also getting affected by this fresh wave of layoff. The employees have shared the news on several social media platforms consisting of Blind that many of their co-workers woke up to early morning emails, some as early as 6 AM, informing them that they have been terminated with immediate effect. The layoffs are reportedly affected parts of the company’s business in several region consisting of India and Mexico. 

As the company has started a fresh wave of layoffs this indicates that India teams have also been impacted in a big way. However, the company has not officially released any details regarding layoff. The post on social media suggests that employees at India office has been specially affected with this round of layoff.  

Employees Reaction on Layoff

An X (formally twitter) user wrote that “Just got a call from a friend who is a senior manager (at Oracle). 6 out of 20 members have been asked to leave. In many teams, almost 50% of team members are gone. Total layoffs are almost 20%.” 

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Many employees who have been fired during recent layoff share their experience on Reddit that they woke up to message from the company’s leadership stating that they have fired with immediate effect. However, the exact number of employees impacted from layoff has not been disclosed yet; the media reports claim that Oracle is laying off between 20,000 and 30,000 employees, which is roughly 18 per cent of its global workforce of around 1,62,000 employees. 

According to a social media post online, the layoffs were carried out without any prior notice, HR discussions, or manager calls, adding to the shock. Employees shared that the e-mail came directly from Oracle leadership, and in many cases, access to internal systems was revoked almost instantly. The common concern among the fired staff is lack of transition periods or formal conversation. 

A user on Reddit shared “Just got an email at 5 AM over 20 years of service nice,” while others wrote “Laid off as well. 6 AM on the nose was about to complete four years next month.” 

As the company has not officially confirmed the scale of the layoffs, reports claim that the move is global, impacting teams across India, the US, and other region. The posts regarding the social media suggest that affected employees were mainly part of cloud and engineering roles, although the full scope remains unclear. 

Reason Behind Layoff

The latest round of layoffs at the US-based MNC continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and data centres. The layoffs are being seen as part of this broader realignment, as the tech giant is gearing up to direct its resources toward high-priority AI initiatives. 

Prior to Oracle another tech giant Amazon has laid thousands of employees back in January as it is aiming to free up money for AI investments. The same seems to have happened at some other tech companies. The industry experts have also observed that AI is just an excuse, and that tech companies are doing layoffs to fix over hiring done in the past. 

Also Read: Google, Apple, Microsoft Under Iran’s Threat: Why Is IRGC Targeting US Tech Firms And What’s The Role Of AI In Executing Operations Against Tehran?

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Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

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Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

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Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More
Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More
Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More
Oracle Layoffs 2026: US-Based Tech Giant Fires 30,000 Employees, Including Staff In India, Company To Invest In AI — Know Impacted Departments And More

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