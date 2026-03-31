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Home > Lifestyle News > ‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH

‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH

Angelina Jolie’s recent appearance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai, China, has set off a wave of online speculation and conspiracy theories. The 50-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles and striking presence, attended the event during Shanghai Fashion Week, drawing attention not just for her fashion but also for her look in close-up video clips shared on social media.

‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt's Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours (Via X)
‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt's Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 31, 2026 19:45:19 IST

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‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH

Angelina Jolie’s recent appearance at a Tom Ford event in Shanghai, China, has set off a wave of online speculation and conspiracy theories. The 50-year-old actress, known for her iconic roles and striking presence, attended the event during Shanghai Fashion Week, drawing attention not just for her fashion but also for her look in close-up video clips shared on social media.

Fans and viewers reacted strongly to footage and photos from the event, with some suggesting that Jolie’s facial features looked different from what they expected. This led to wild theories claiming she may have been replaced by a “clone” or a body double. 

Comments circulated widely on platforms such as X and TikTok, with users dissecting angles, lighting, and expressions to support their views.

Fashion Highlight Or Fuel For Rumours?

At the event, Jolie wore a stylish ensemble that combined a silky white wrap dress with a bold red lip, attracting attention for its glamour. She has been a face of Tom Ford Beauty and appeared alongside the brand’s creative director, adding to the media buzz around her look.

Despite the speculation, others pushed back against the theories, noting that variations in appearance can come from lighting, makeup, age, or photography angles rather than anything more unusual. There has been no official statement from Jolie or her representatives addressing the rumours.

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Tags: angelina joliebody doublebrad pittcelebrity appearanceclone rumoursonline speculationShanghai eventShanghai Fashion Weeksocial media reactionsTom Ford eventviral video

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‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH

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‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH
‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH
‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH
‘She’s Been Replaced’: Is Angelina Jolie Using A ‘Clone’ Or A ‘Body Double’? Brad Pitt’s Ex Appearance At Tom Ford Event In Shanghai, China Sparks Rumours | WATCH

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