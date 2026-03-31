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Home > Lifestyle News > Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

The pageant will unfold across multiple locations, offering contestants and delegates a chance to experience Vietnam’s rich culture and landscapes.

Miss World 2026 (Photo: IG)
Miss World 2026 (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 31, 2026 17:13:40 IST

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Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

The landmark 75th anniversary edition of the Miss World is all set to take place in Vietnam, promising a grand celebration of beauty, culture and purpose on a global stage. The prestigious pageant will commence on August 9, 2026, with the much-anticipated grand finale scheduled for September 5.

The official announcement was made during the Miss World Vietnam finale held on March 29, where Julia Morley, Chairwoman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation, shared the exciting update alongside representatives from Sen Vang, the local organisers and co-producers of the event. 

Where will Miss World 2026 events take place

The pageant will unfold across multiple locations, offering contestants and delegates a chance to experience Vietnam’s rich culture and landscapes. Participants are expected to begin arriving in Hanoi in early August, where initial activities and events will take place. The grand finale, however, will be hosted in the vibrant Ho Chi Minh City, setting the stage for a spectacular closing ceremony.

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While anticipation is already building among fans worldwide, the exact broadcast timing for Indian viewers is yet to be confirmed and is likely to be announced closer to the finale date.

How many countries will participate and what makes this edition special

The upcoming edition is expected to be one of the biggest yet, with participation from as many as 130 nations. Traditionally, the competition features over 100 countries, but this year’s expanded lineup reflects its growing global reach and influence.

So far, only a handful of contestants have been officially announced, including Kristianna Gordon. The complete roster will be revealed gradually as national pageants conclude across different countries.

Founded in 1951, Miss World will mark 75 years of its legacy in 2026, even as it hosts its 73rd edition. As Julia Morley said, she is “truly delighted to celebrate 75 years of Miss World and Beauty With a Purpose in Vietnam,” highlighting the significance of this milestone year.

India’s hopes at Miss World 2026

India will be represented by Femina Miss India World 2024, Nikita Porwal, who has already shared her excitement about representing the country on an international platform. With India’s strong legacy at Miss World, all eyes will be on her journey as she competes against contestants from across the globe.

The reigning titleholder, Opal Suchata of Thailand, will pass on the coveted crown to her successor at the grand finale in September.

With its milestone anniversary, expanded participation and a vibrant host country, Miss World 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most memorable editions in the pageant’s history.

ALSO READ:  Kathanar Trailer Out: When And Where To Watch, Release Details, First Look, Cast And Plot

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Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation

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Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation
Miss World 2026: 75th Anniversary Edition To Be Held In Vietnam- Check Date, Venue, Participation
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