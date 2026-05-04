Election Result Date 2026: Time, How to Check, Where to Watch Live Streaming, Vote Counting Channels
The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be announced on May 4. Final results are likely by Monday evening, while early trends should be clear by afternoon. This is based on how counting usually happens, starting with postal ballots and then votes from Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).
Assembly Election Results 2026 Date
The election results for West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be declared on May 4, Monday. Counting of votes already begun in the morning, with early trends expected by the afternoon and final results likely by the evening. The process will start with postal ballots, followed by counting of votes recorded in EVMs, as per the usual procedure.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Time
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am, with early trends expected to start coming in within the first few hours. The final results are likely to be announced by the afternoon or evening, depending on the pace of the counting process.
Where And How to Watch Assembly Election Results 2026 Live
People can watch Assembly Election Results 2026 Live through the following steps mentioned bellow:
-Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India (ECI).
-Here you will be directed to a window displaying frames for the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
- Click on the state/UT to view the live counting results.
-You can also download the ECINET app to check results on mobile phones.
Assembly Election Results 2026 Live Channels
Assembly Election Results 2026 official online tracking channels are:
ECI Results Portal to see constituency-wise winners and party-wise trends.
Voter Helpline App which is available on iOS and Android for Election result updates
The official website of the Chief Electoral Officer will also provide state-specific updates.