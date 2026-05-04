Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bengal & Assam, DMK Ahead in Tamil Nadu, Tight Fight in Kerala
Election Results 2026: Counting is underway across five key states. Early trends show strong leads for the BJP in some regions, while regional parties are holding ground in others. These are initial numbers and may change as counting progresses. Election Results 2026 live updates, Check who is leading in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Get the latest trends, party-wise leads, and key highlights.
West Bengal
BJP established an early lead in multiple constituencies throughout West Bengal. The contest remains intense, with major parties closely competing as more rounds of counting are completed.
Assam
Assam currently shows support for the NDA alliance, led by the BJP. The initial counting results show a stable lead for candidates, but outcomes will depend on upcoming counting rounds.
Tamil Nadu
The state of Tamil Nadu currently has a tight electoral race. The DMK party shows early electoral strength but faces strong competition from AIADMK and Vijay's TVK alliance, which makes the state one of its most-watched regions.
Kerala
Kerala continues to see a tight race between major alliances. The voting results from multiple electoral districts show no winner because the vote counts between contenders remain extremely close.
Puducherry
In Puducherry, NDA is showing an early edge. However, the numbers are still fluctuating as counting progresses across constituencies.
Conclusion
Early trends suggest the BJP/NDA is performing well in Assam and Bengal, while DMK holds an advantage in Tamil Nadu. Kerala remains unpredictable with a close fight.