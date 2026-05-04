LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting auto stocks BJP vs TMC gold and silver rate today Assembly Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Election 2026 aiadmk ceasefire agreement commercial ships Canada cafe shooting
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bengal & Assam, DMK Ahead in Tamil Nadu, Tight Fight in Kerala

Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bengal & Assam, DMK Ahead in Tamil Nadu, Tight Fight in Kerala

Election Results 2026: Counting is underway across five key states. Early trends show strong leads for the BJP in some regions, while regional parties are holding ground in others. These are initial numbers and may change as counting progresses. Election Results 2026 live updates, Check who is leading in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry. Get the latest trends, party-wise leads, and key highlights.

Published By: Published: May 4, 2026 10:59:31 IST
Follow us on
Google News
West Bengal
1/6
Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Leads in Bengal & Assam, DMK Ahead in Tamil Nadu, Tight Fight in Kerala

West Bengal

BJP established an early lead in multiple constituencies throughout West Bengal. The contest remains intense, with major parties closely competing as more rounds of counting are completed.

You Might Be Interested In
Assam
2/6
Assam Assembly Election Results 2026 Early Trends

Assam

Assam currently shows support for the NDA alliance, led by the BJP. The initial counting results show a stable lead for candidates, but outcomes will depend on upcoming counting rounds.

Tamil Nadu
3/6
Election Commission Of India Results LIVE: Vote Counting In West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala (Via AI)

Tamil Nadu

The state of Tamil Nadu currently has a tight electoral race. The DMK party shows early electoral strength but faces strong competition from AIADMK and Vijay's TVK alliance, which makes the state one of its most-watched regions.

You Might Be Interested In
Kerala
4/6
Kerala Assembly Election 2026 Results May 4 LIVE UPDATES: Full Winners List, BJP, Party-Wise Seats, and Top Leaders (Image Via AI)

Kerala

Kerala continues to see a tight race between major alliances. The voting results from multiple electoral districts show no winner because the vote counts between contenders remain extremely close.

Puducherry
5/6
Puducherry Election 2026 Results

Puducherry

In Puducherry, NDA is showing an early edge. However, the numbers are still fluctuating as counting progresses across constituencies.

You Might Be Interested In
Conclusion
6/6

Conclusion

Early trends suggest the BJP/NDA is performing well in Assam and Bengal, while DMK holds an advantage in Tamil Nadu. Kerala remains unpredictable with a close fight.

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS