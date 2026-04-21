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  • Anushka Sharma Visits Vrindavan with Husband, Meets Premananda Maharaj | Inside Her Spiritual Visit and Blessings Experience

Anushka Sharma Visits Vrindavan with Husband, Meets Premananda Maharaj | Inside Her Spiritual Visit and Blessings Experience

In a beautiful blend of faith and togetherness, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricket icon Virat Kohli, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan. Amidst the high-octane environment of the IPL 2026 season, the couple took a peaceful detour to the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj.

Published By: Published: April 21, 2026 15:27:52 IST
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Auspicious Timing
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Anushka Sharma Visits Vrindavan with Husband, Meets Premananda Maharaj | Inside Her Spiritual Visit and Blessings Experience

Auspicious Timing

The couple visited the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram on April 20, 2026, coinciding with the holy occasion of Akshaya Tritiya.

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Private Spiritual Session
2/5

Private Spiritual Session

They participated in an "Ekantik Vartalaap," a private 90-minute spiritual discussion with the revered saint Premanand Ji Maharaj, where they listened to bhajans and philosophical teachings

Simple and Grounded Appearance
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Simple and Grounded Appearance

For the visit, Anushka wore a simple white kurta set, while Virat opted for a casual T-shirt. Both were seen sitting on the ground among other devotees, wearing Tulsi malas and sandalwood tilaks.

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Frequent Spiritual Seekers
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Frequent Spiritual Seekers

This marks the couple’s third visit to the ashram in the last five months. They have previously sought the Maharaj's guidance on personal topics like life lessons, forgiveness, and marriage.

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Short Break from IPL
5/5

Short Break from IPL

The visit took place during a brief gap in Virat's schedule with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), following their match against Delhi Capitals and ahead of their clash with Gujarat Titans on April 24

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