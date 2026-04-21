Anushka Sharma Visits Vrindavan with Husband, Meets Premananda Maharaj | Inside Her Spiritual Visit and Blessings Experience

In a beautiful blend of faith and togetherness, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma and her husband, cricket icon Virat Kohli, recently embarked on a spiritual journey to Vrindavan. Amidst the high-octane environment of the IPL 2026 season, the couple took a peaceful detour to the Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram to seek the blessings of Premanand Ji Maharaj.