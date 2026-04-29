Kritika Kamra Age, Net Worth and Career Highlights: What to Know About the ‘Matka King’ Actress in 2026
Kritika Kamra has steadily carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry, transitioning from television fame to a strong presence on OTT platforms. Known for her natural acting style and relatable screen presence, she continues to stay in the spotlight with exciting projects like Matka King in 2026.
Kritika Kamra Age (2026)
Kritika Kamra was born on October 25, 1988, making her 37 years old as of 2026. Over the years, she has evolved from a young TV star into a mature and versatile performer across media.
Kritika Kamra Net Worth
As of 2026, Kritika Kamra’s estimated net worth is around ₹15–20 crore.
Her income sources include:
Television shows
OTT series and films
Brand endorsements
Hosting and public appearances
Career Highlights
Kritika Kamra first gained massive popularity with the TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, where her chemistry and performance won hearts. Some of her key career milestones include:
Breakthrough Role: Kitani Mohabbat Hai (2009)
Popular TV Shows: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters
OTT Transition: Gained critical acclaim with Tandav
Film Appearance: Mitron (2018)
Latest News: Matka King (2026)
Kritika Kamra is currently in the spotlight for her web series Matka King, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also shared insights about her relationship with Gaurav Kapur and her conscious shift away from stereotypical TV roles, reinforcing her journey toward more meaningful and bold storytelling on OTT.