Kritika Kamra Age, Net Worth and Career Highlights: What to Know About the ‘Matka King’ Actress in 2026

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens Pakistani Man Attacked By Bull animal cruelty lesson Bareilly assault video viral dhurandhar 2 breaking-news bjp king charles honeymoon murder Kolhapur Sex Scandal baraat shuts down street NYC Dr Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia Athens
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • Kritika Kamra Age, Net Worth and Career Highlights: What to Know About the ‘Matka King’ Actress in 2026

Kritika Kamra Age, Net Worth and Career Highlights: What to Know About the ‘Matka King’ Actress in 2026

Kritika Kamra has steadily carved a niche for herself in the Indian entertainment industry, transitioning from television fame to a strong presence on OTT platforms. Known for her natural acting style and relatable screen presence, she continues to stay in the spotlight with exciting projects like Matka King in 2026.

Published By: Published: April 29, 2026 10:52:20 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Kritika Kamra Age (2026)
1/4

Kritika Kamra Age (2026)

Kritika Kamra was born on October 25, 1988, making her 37 years old as of 2026. Over the years, she has evolved from a young TV star into a mature and versatile performer across media.

You Might Be Interested In
Kritika Kamra Net Worth
2/4

Kritika Kamra Net Worth

As of 2026, Kritika Kamra’s estimated net worth is around ₹15–20 crore.
Her income sources include:
Television shows
OTT series and films
Brand endorsements
Hosting and public appearances

Career Highlights
3/4

Career Highlights

Kritika Kamra first gained massive popularity with the TV show Kitani Mohabbat Hai, where her chemistry and performance won hearts. Some of her key career milestones include:
Breakthrough Role: Kitani Mohabbat Hai (2009)
Popular TV Shows: Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters
OTT Transition: Gained critical acclaim with Tandav
Film Appearance: Mitron (2018)

You Might Be Interested In
Latest News: Matka King (2026)
4/4

Latest News: Matka King (2026)

Kritika Kamra is currently in the spotlight for her web series Matka King, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. She also shared insights about her relationship with Gaurav Kapur and her conscious shift away from stereotypical TV roles, reinforcing her journey toward more meaningful and bold storytelling on OTT.

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS