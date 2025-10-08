From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 7 Hot & Bold Karwa Chauth Outfits for Newly Married Brides (Except Red)
Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is around the corner, marking it one of the biggest festivals for married women. And looking best on this day is on their priority list, so why not take some Karwa Chauth outfit inspiration from Bollywood actresses, but with a twist? From Malaika Arora to Ananya Panday, these Bollywood divas give bold and sexy Karwa Chauth Outfits, which prove that you can skip the usual red.
Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits for Newly Married Brides
Let’s take a look at Bollywood inspired hot and bold Karwa Chauth outfits for newly married brides with skipping the usual red, and yet make you irresistibly sexy.
Ananya Panday in Golden Lehenga
Ananya Panday stuns in a shimmery golden lehenga with an off-shoulder embellished blouse with embroidery. Her blouse features a deep neckline and a structured fit with a draped dupatta.
Malaika Arora in Pastel Lehenga
Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga featuring a heavily embellished blouse with a deep neckline. She paired it with a sheer dupatta.
Tara Sutaria in Hot Pink Lehenga
Tara Sutaria looks hot in a pink lehenga with golden embroidery work. She paired it with a deep neck matching blouse and a dupatta.
Mrunal Thakur in Yellow Lehenga
Mrunal Thakur dazzles in a vibrant yellow lehenga with mirror and sequin work. She paired it with a deep V-neck blouse with long sleeves and a matching dupatta.
Alaya F in Baby Pink Saree
Alaya F looks stunning in a baby pink saree with shimmer work on it. She paired it with a deep and halter-neck blouse.
Sobhita Dhulipala in Silver Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala looks screaming hot in a silver metallic saree with a bralette blouse and high-slit with bold cutouts around the waistline. She layered it with a heavily embellished dupatta.
Esha Gupta in Silver Lehenga
Esha Gupta goes bold with a silver embellished lehenga with a hint of pink color. She paired it with a matching blouse with a deep neck design and mid sleeves.
Disclamier
This story is created for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. All photos belong to their respective owners and sources. The aim is to highlight celebrity style trends and festive outfit ideas — not to objectify or offend anyone.