  • From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 7 Hot & Bold Karwa Chauth Outfits for Newly Married Brides (Except Red)

From Ananya Panday to Malaika Arora: 7 Hot & Bold Karwa Chauth Outfits for Newly Married Brides (Except Red)

Karwa Chauth 2025: Karwa Chauth is around the corner, marking it one of the biggest festivals for married women. And looking best on this day is on their priority list, so why not take some Karwa Chauth outfit inspiration from Bollywood actresses, but with a twist? From Malaika Arora to Ananya Panday, these Bollywood divas give bold and sexy Karwa Chauth Outfits, which prove that you can skip the usual red. 

By: Last Updated: October 8, 2025 | 1:39 AM IST
Follow us on
Google News
Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits for Newly Married Brides
1/9

Bollywood Inspired Karwa Chauth Outfits for Newly Married Brides

Let’s take a look at Bollywood inspired hot and bold Karwa Chauth outfits for newly married brides with skipping the usual red, and yet make you irresistibly sexy.

Ananya Panday in Golden Lehenga
2/9

Ananya Panday in Golden Lehenga

Ananya Panday stuns in a shimmery golden lehenga with an off-shoulder embellished blouse with embroidery. Her blouse features a deep neckline and a structured fit with a draped dupatta.

Malaika Arora in Pastel Lehenga
3/9

Malaika Arora in Pastel Lehenga

Malaika Arora looks gorgeous in a pastel pink embroidered lehenga featuring a heavily embellished blouse with a deep neckline. She paired it with a sheer dupatta.

Tara Sutaria in Hot Pink Lehenga
4/9

Tara Sutaria in Hot Pink Lehenga

Tara Sutaria looks hot in a pink lehenga with golden embroidery work. She paired it with a deep neck matching blouse and a dupatta.

Mrunal Thakur in Yellow Lehenga
5/9

Mrunal Thakur in Yellow Lehenga

Mrunal Thakur dazzles in a vibrant yellow lehenga with mirror and sequin work. She paired it with a deep V-neck blouse with long sleeves and a matching dupatta.

Alaya F in Baby Pink Saree
6/9

Alaya F in Baby Pink Saree

Alaya F looks stunning in a baby pink saree with shimmer work on it. She paired it with a deep and halter-neck blouse.

Sobhita Dhulipala in Silver Saree
7/9

Sobhita Dhulipala in Silver Saree

Sobhita Dhulipala looks screaming hot in a silver metallic saree with a bralette blouse and high-slit with bold cutouts around the waistline. She layered it with a heavily embellished dupatta.

Esha Gupta in Silver Lehenga
8/9

Esha Gupta in Silver Lehenga

Esha Gupta goes bold with a silver embellished lehenga with a hint of pink color. She paired it with a matching blouse with a deep neck design and mid sleeves.

Disclamier
9/9

Disclamier

This story is created for entertainment and fashion inspiration purposes only. All photos belong to their respective owners and sources. The aim is to highlight celebrity style trends and festive outfit ideas — not to objectify or offend anyone.

