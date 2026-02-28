From Nothing Phone (3a) Pro To OnePlus Nord CE 5: The Best Phones Under Rs 30,000 I In Pics

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas Donald Trump Middle East Iran attack commodities market 23-year-old woman death approved voters banknotes did neil sedaka die Cuba economy no money no oil no food Jim Carrey Italy breaking news Bill Clinton browt ghaziabad prabhas
LIVE TV
  • Home>
  • Photos»
  • From Nothing Phone (3a) Pro To OnePlus Nord CE 5: The Best Phones Under Rs 30,000 I In Pics

From Nothing Phone (3a) Pro To OnePlus Nord CE 5: The Best Phones Under Rs 30,000 I In Pics

The mid-range smartphone segment has become highly competitive in India, choosing the right smartphone has become a big task. Here are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 on Amazon India offering powerful chipset, good cameras, smooth display and long-lasting battery life. 

Also Read: Realme To Launch C100 5G Soon: 6.75-inch Display, Dual Camera, And Waterdrop Design, Check All Features And Price

Published By: Published: February 28, 2026 11:44:55 IST
Follow us on
Google News
Nothing Phone 3a Pro, credit: Amazon
1/5

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro is one of the best smartphone options under Rs 30,000 with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear panel, and it comes with a 5000mAh battery supported by 50W wired fast charging.

You Might Be Interested In
Motorola Edge 60 Pro, credit: Amazon
2/5

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

The phone is powered by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K POLED display. The device is packed with a 6,000mAh battery, and the rear panel has a triple camera setup.

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G , credit: Amazon
3/5

Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G

If your focus is camera, then Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is a perfect option. The device features a primary camera of 200MP and a 20MP front camera. The phone is packed with a 6,580mAh battery supported with fast charging.

You Might Be Interested In
Vivo T4 Pro 5G, credit: Amazon
4/5

Vivo T4 Pro 5G

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor paired with 12GB RAM. The phone has a primary sensor of 50MP on the rear panel and a 32MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. The phone is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging.

You Might Be Interested In
OnePlus Nord CE 5, credit: Amazon
5/5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

This phone is a good choice for those who want a long battery life and smooth software. The device is backed with a 7,100mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone features a 6.77-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and primary camera of 50MP on the rear panel

Tags:

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

QUICK LINKS