From Nothing Phone (3a) Pro To OnePlus Nord CE 5: The Best Phones Under Rs 30,000 I In Pics
The mid-range smartphone segment has become highly competitive in India, choosing the right smartphone has become a big task. Here are the best smartphones under Rs 30,000 on Amazon India offering powerful chipset, good cameras, smooth display and long-lasting battery life.
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Nothing Phone 3a Pro is one of the best smartphone options under Rs 30,000 with a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear panel, and it comes with a 5000mAh battery supported by 50W wired fast charging.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro
The phone is powered by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset and features a 6.7-inch 1.5K POLED display. The device is packed with a 6,000mAh battery, and the rear panel has a triple camera setup.
Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G
If your focus is camera, then Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G is a perfect option. The device features a primary camera of 200MP and a 20MP front camera. The phone is packed with a 6,580mAh battery supported with fast charging.
Vivo T4 Pro 5G
The phone is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor paired with 12GB RAM. The phone has a primary sensor of 50MP on the rear panel and a 32MP camera on the front for selfie and video calling. The phone is packed with a 6,500mAh battery supported by 90W fast charging.
OnePlus Nord CE 5
This phone is a good choice for those who want a long battery life and smooth software. The device is backed with a 7,100mAh battery supported by 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The phone features a 6.77-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and primary camera of 50MP on the rear panel