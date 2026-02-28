Realme To Launch C100 5G Soon: 6.75-inch Display, Dual Camera, And Waterdrop Design, Check All Features And Price

Chinese tech manufacturing company Realme is gearing up for its next C series phone, Realme C 100 5G. The device has already been registered on the official Amazon Italy store revealing its key highlight. The company also showcased the peak design and the phone to launch in ‘sprouting green’ colour. The device has also been spotted at various certification sites which indicate that the global launch of the phone is nearby.
Realme C100 5G features and specification
The device features a 6.75-inch display and runs on 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the rear panel features a primary sensor of 50MP. However, the teaser does not reveal everything; they have not revealed the details regarding display resolution or chipset detail but overall, it gives an idea what is coming from the company.
In terms of design, the media reports suggest that the device will feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel inside a rectangular module with an LED flash. In the front there is an expected waterdrop-style notch up front for the selfie camera, and the company logo is placed in the lower left corner of the rear panel. The power and volume buttons are on the right leaving the left side clean and button free.
Realme C 100 5G other country launch
The Realme C100 5G has been spotted on Thailand’s NBTC site with the model number RMX5258. The device has also cleared the European regulatory and is likely to launch soon. As per industry experts when a device hits these certification lists, it signals that they are about to launch
Realme C 100 5G Price
The price of device is not officially revealed yet but for consideration the latest C-series phone launch in India, i.e. Realme C85 5G introduced in November costs Rs 16,499
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed