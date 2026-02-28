LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme To Launch C100 5G Soon: 6.75-inch Display, Dual Camera, And Waterdrop Design, Check All Features And Price

Realme To Launch C100 5G Soon: 6.75-inch Display, Dual Camera, And Waterdrop Design, Check All Features And Price

Realme is preparing to launch the Realme C100 5G, listed on Amazon Italy, featuring a 6.75-inch display, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and a 50MP camera, with global launch expected soon.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 28, 2026 10:09:36 IST

Chinese tech manufacturing company Realme is gearing up for its next C series phone, Realme C 100 5G. The device has already been registered on the official Amazon Italy store revealing its key highlight. The company also showcased the peak design and the phone to launch in ‘sprouting green’ colour. The device has also been spotted at various certification sites which indicate that the global launch of the phone is nearby. 

Realme C100 5G features and specification 

The device features a 6.75-inch display and runs on 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In terms of optics, the rear panel features a primary sensor of 50MP. However, the teaser does not reveal everything; they have not revealed the details regarding display resolution or chipset detail but overall, it gives an idea what is coming from the company. 

In terms of design, the media reports suggest that the device will feature a dual camera setup on the rear panel inside a rectangular module with an LED flash. In the front there is an expected waterdrop-style notch up front for the selfie camera, and the company logo is placed in the lower left corner of the rear panel. The power and volume buttons are on the right leaving the left side clean and button free. 

Realme C 100 5G other country launch

The Realme C100 5G has been spotted on Thailand’s NBTC site with the model number RMX5258. The device has also cleared the European regulatory and is likely to launch soon. As per industry experts when a device hits these certification lists, it signals that they are about to launch 

Realme C 100 5G Price 

The price of device is not officially revealed yet but for consideration the latest C-series phone launch in India, i.e. Realme C85 5G introduced in November costs Rs 16,499 

Also Read: Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

First published on: Feb 28, 2026 10:09 AM IST
Tags: realmerealme c100realme c100 5g

QUICK LINKS