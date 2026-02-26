LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Realme To Unveil Narzo Power 5G With 10,001 mAh Massive Battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 And Sony IMX882 Sensor—Check All Features And Launch Date

Realme is set to launch Narzo Power 5G powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7400 paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage variant and packed with 10,001mAh battery. The phone will be launched on 5th March 2026.

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 26, 2026 18:18:37 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is expanding its portfolio in India. The company has recently launched the Realme P4 Power 5G and now it has confirmed the launch of Narzo Power 5G in India. The device will be packed with a 10,000mAh battery. E-commerce platform Amazon has also launched a dedicated microsite for the device revealing some major specifications about the smartphone. 

Realme Narzo Power 5G: Features and specification 

The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 6,500 nits. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G chipset built on a 4nm manufacturing process with clock speeds of up to 2.6GHz paired with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage variant. 

The key highlight of the device is its massive 10,001mAh battery supported by 80W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor supported by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front, the phone has a 16MP camera for selfie and video calling. 

The device will run on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and it will receive three years of Android updates and four years of security patches. 

Realme Narzo Power 5G Launch Date

Through a press release and an official microsite on e-commerce platform, the company has confirmed that the Narzo Power 5G will be launched in India on 5th March 2026 at 12 PM (IST). However, the company has not confirmed the price of the phone yet. 

The details suggest that the Realme Narzo Power 5G is expected to be a rebrand of the Realme Power 5G.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 6:18 PM IST
