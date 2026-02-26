LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, Enhnaced Galaxy AI And Nightography—Check All Features And Price

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra has been finally launched with Privacy Display, improved Galaxy AI and custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage. The starting price of the phone is Rs 1,39,999

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 26, 2026 12:56:21 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung has finally launched the much-awaited Galaxy S26 series. The company has introduced the lineup as the Galaxy AI advanced series for an improved and enhanced experience. The lineup consists of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. These phones are engineered to make every day smartphone tasks easy, such as planning, searching, editing, and multitasking. The company’s third generation AI smartphones are designed to handle complex tasks in the background, allowing users to focus on results. 



Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra features and specification 

The key highlight of the lineup is the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is the world’s first smartphone to feature a built-in Privacy Display. It keeps the screen bright and sharp but if someone tries to peek from the side, the screen will appear dark blurry for them. Users can even control which apps use the privacy feature. 

The device is powered by Samsung’s custom Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip paired with up to 16GB RAM and it is up to 19 per cent faster CPU, 39 per cent better AI processing, and 24 per cent stronger graphic as compared to the RAM used in previous models. 

The device has a new vapour chamber which keeps the device cool especially, while gaming, multitasking, and recording video. In terms of optics, the company has improved Nightography, brighter lens, and rock-steady image stabilisation. The camera also has an AI Photo Assist, which is a true asset for content creators. The lineup supports pro-level video with the APV codec, which makes the clips look sharper. 

The company has also enhanced its Galaxy AI which now arrives with Now Nudge, Now Brief, a smarter Bixby, and even better integration with Google’s Circle to Search tool. The AI assistants such as Gemini and Perplexity can now schedule appointments and handle other tasks with voice commands. 

In terms of security, the device comes with Samsung Knox, Knox vault, post-quantum cryptography, and AI-driven privacy alerts to keep data safe. The company has also promised seven years of security updates. 

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price 

The device is launched in three storages variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is priced at Rs 1,39,999; the 12GB RAM and 512 GB of internal storage variant is priced at Rs 1,59,999 whereas the top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage is priced at Rs 1,89,999. 

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 11:24 AM IST
