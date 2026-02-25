Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Live: How To Watch, What To Expect And Biggest Announcements

The Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, highly anticipated by Samsung, is now starting, and it is the first significant product launch that the South Korean technology company has had this year.

The event, scheduled to start at 11:30 PM IST on February 25 and broadcasted live through the official official Samsung site and on YouTube, is likely to provide the new Galaxy S26 lineup of products, such as the Samsung Galaxy S26, the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus, and the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, as well as such additions as the Galaxy Buds 4 lineup and more intensive integrations of Galaxy AI features. The free to air livestream, being broadcasted all over the world, will also contain the content of the behind the scenes and demonstrations of the products targeting both tech enthusiasts and consumers.

Just before the release, there have been leaks and news of various specifications and advancements that the s26 series will have. It is expected that the bottom Galaxy S26 will have a 6.3 inch AMOLED screen, smoother design, and better battery life, whereas the Galaxy S26 Plus might have a larger screen and be able to charge more. The highest end Galaxy S26 Ultra will likely be shinier with a 200 MP primary camera, a 5,000 mAh battery with up to 60 W wired charging, and a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, which implies significant performance improvements over the models. There are also rumours about sophisticated camera systems, improved memory and storage options and improved display quality throughout the line up.

Artificial intelligence is emerging to be one of the major themes of this year at the Unpacked event. It is expected that Samsung will present increased Galaxy AI features, which will include smarter on design services that will allow editing photos and real time translations and productivity work. The way Samsung will position its next flagship phones in 2026 could be through integration with new AI assistants and enhancements in the software with One UI 8.5. Consumers and the industry observers are also keenly tracking the announcements in order to understand how Samsung will compete in the top spot on the Android smartphone market with the pricing and official specifications to be announced in the event.

