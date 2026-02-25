LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Resident Evil Requiem is being praised as one of the best entries in the long-running survival horror series.

Resident Evil Requiem: A Strong Return to Horror Roots (Image: X)
Resident Evil Requiem: A Strong Return to Horror Roots (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 25, 2026 21:50:04 IST

Resident Evil Requiem Earns High Scores On PS5 And Switch 2, Receives Strong Reviews Ahead Of Launch

Resident Evil Requiem is here, and it’s being called one of the best entries in the long-running horror series. The new game pulls together the tense, scary first-person style of recent Resident Evil games with the fast, action-packed third-person combat fans loved in Resident Evil 4.

Two Playable Characters, Two Very Different Experiences

In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as two characters who offer very different experiences. Grace Ashcroft is an FBI analyst who feels small and vulnerable, exploring creepy locations with limited ammo and a flashlight. Her first-person sections lean into fear and uncertainty. Leon S. Kennedy, older and tougher, brings intense third-person action shooting, dodging, and smashing through enemies with confidence.

As per reports, the story of Resident Evil Requiem takes place after a new outbreak tied to old bioweapon events. Grace starts in a ruined hotel, and it feels like an old horror movie with dark hallways, eerie silence, and danger around every corner. Then Leon enters, and the pace shifts. The horror becomes more explosive but still scary.

A Story That Feels Cinematic and Intense

Reviewers say the way Resident Evil Requiem switches perspectives feels smooth and natural. You don’t just change cameras, you change the whole mood. One writer said it was “the best of both terrifying worlds,” blending what long-time fans love from both action and horror sides of the series.

The game isn’t too long as most players finish it in under 11 hours. However, many find that satisfying. New kinds of enemies and detailed environments keep things fresh, even in familiar places like broken-down police stations and gloomy interiors.

Strong Reviews, Minor Story Criticism

So far, Requiem has scored very well with critics. Early reviews show high scores across platforms, with especially strong marks on Switch 2 and PS5.

Gamers have mixed feelings about parts of the story and some plot elements, but almost everyone agrees this is one of the series’ strongest blends of horror and action yet.

First published on: Feb 25, 2026 9:50 PM IST
QUICK LINKS