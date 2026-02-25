JioFrames To Debut Soon As Meta Ray-Ban Rival: Punch-Hole Camera, AI Assistant, And More, Check Features, Price

Reliance is gearing up for launch of affordable Jio smart glasses in India to rival Ray-Ban Meta glasses. The company is known for bringing affordable alternatives of trending global products for Indian consumers.
As per media reports Reliance will soon launch AI smart glasses, named JioFrames in India. The tech glasses will be positioned as rival to popular Ray-Ban Meta glasses which are priced around Rs 40,000. The JioFrames is expected to launch in upcoming months, and it will likely be priced around Rs 10,000 which signals that the company will follow its standard and proven strategy of undercutting its rival with the new product as well.
JioFrame features and specification
The smart glasses are expected to feature AI features as seen in the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. However, it is not confirmed yet which AI assistant will be used. With the help of AI assistance, the users can ask questions, seek translations, and more things easily without using their hands. Other than this, the device will also allow users to listen to music.
The device will also feature a mic that will help users in making or receiving phone calls. The key highlight of the JioFrames will be the camera; the glasses will feature a punch-hole camera for capturing photos and record videos.
Indian rivals
JioFrames will not be the first smart glasses from an India company. Lenskart, Titan Eye, and several other big players already have launched their smart glasses in India but most of them only have audio outputs. The biggest rival to JioFrame from India will be the upcoming AI glasses from Sarvam which is also expected to launch this year.
