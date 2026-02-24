LIVE TV
Apple To Launch AI Pendent With Visual intelligence: Know What Is It And How It Will Redefine Tech Wearable, Check Details And Release Date

Apple is reportedly working on an AI pendant and other smart wearables with cameras to boost its Visual Intelligence features, with possible launches around 2027.

Apple to launch AI pendent
Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 24, 2026 16:57:02 IST

US-based tech giant Apple is preparing for its next big move in AI and wearables, and it’s not just about new phones or watches anymore. The buzz started with reports about a so-called AI pendant which is a small device user can wear on their shirt or as a necklace that has cameras and sensors built in. This pendant isn’t meant to take photos like a typical camera. Instead, it would help Apple’s AI understand what’s around you and answer questions in real time. It could be the centerpiece of a larger shift toward AI-powered wearables that can see the world through tiny cameras and help you interact with them.

The Rise of Visual Intelligence

The idea is part of what Apple is calling Visual Intelligence a feature first introduced on the iPhone that lets the device recognize objects, read text, and give useful information based on what you point the camera at. Tim Cook and Apple executives have been talking about how important this technology is for the company’s future which will shape the next-generation products

Along with the AI pendant, Apple is reportedly working on a whole family of AI wearables. These include smart glasses with cameras built into the frames, and AirPods with tiny cameras that help the AI “see” what’s around you and provide context-aware responses. All these devices would rely on the iPhone for most of their processing power, but they could make Siri and Apple Intelligence feel a lot smarter and more useful in daily life.

Redefining Wearables: Form and Function


The pendant itself would have an always-on camera and a microphone that lets you talk to Siri or Apple Intelligence without pulling your phone out of your pocket. Some reports say the design will be small and light, like the size of an AirTag or a charm, and it could be clipped to your clothes or worn like jewelry. Apple engineers are debating whether to include a tiny speaker, which could let you have back-and-forth conversations directly through the pendant.

These reports related to the new wearable device are still in the early stages, and the company hasn’t officially announced any launch dates or final designs. Some products are expected to launch in 2027, while others could still be canceled or reworked before they hit the market.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 4:57 PM IST
