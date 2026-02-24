Next Generation Toyota Fortuner Spotted In Thailand: Bolder Design, Larger Grille, And IMV Ladder Frame, Check All Details, Design And Launch Date

Japanese automobile giant Toyota is gearing up for launch of next generation Toyota Fortuner. A heavily camouflaged prototype of the full-size SUV has been spotted while testing in Thailand, offering the first substantial glimpse at what appears to be a generation upgrade despite of a usual facelift.

The company has recently introduced the ninth generation Toyota Hilux globally, and both the models are sharing the same ladder-frame roots. Next Generation Totoya Fortuner Design

The company seems to be embracing its latest global SUV design language. The SUV features slim LED daytime running lamps while the primary headlamp units are placed at the lower side in the bumper, creating a distinct split-headlamp arrangement. The updated grille looks larger and more vertical than ever. The upcoming next generation SUV is expected to have a bold mesh pattern, while the bumper appears more sculpted with fog lamps integrated into the lower section.

On the rear side, the details are not very visible. However, the silhouette suggests a squarer and a more chiselled bumper design. The tail-lamps appear slimmer than those on the current model and likely feature a wraparound layout.

The new Fortuner is likely to move to an updated version of Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform. This is the same architecture that is used in latest Hilux. The revised base is designed to support multiple powertrain options globally consisting of electrified variants.

In India the company is likely to continue with conventional internal combustion engines at launch whereas keeping the EV option under consideration for the future. Next Generation Totoya Fortuner Launch Timeline

The testing of the car has been started and both front and rear design elements now surfacing in quick succession, the development of the SUV is likely to be in an advanced stage. The global debut of the car is expected in mid-2026 whereas the India launch is likely to happen in late 2026 or early 2027. Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

