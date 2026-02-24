LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump Kantara Mimicry bounced cheques AIIMS Anthropic 21 year old Akshat Pratap Singh rashmika mandanna Goa accident business news IND vs SA ai summit republican ayatollah ali khamenei aircraft crash donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Volkswagen is gearing up for launch of facelift variant of Taigun. The facelift version of the car will likely receive updates on front side and tech updates in the interior. The vechile will be launched in the upcoming weeks

Volkswagen taigun facelift to launch soon
Volkswagen taigun facelift to launch soon

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: February 24, 2026 12:02:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

German car maker Volkswagen has recently launched the new Tayron R Line, and the company is again in news because it is now gearing up for launch of facelift version of Volkswagen Taigun in India. Ahead of launch, new spy shots are getting viral on the internet. 

Volkswagen Taigun facelift design 

The test mule spotted in traffic features camouflage across the front and rear sections which suggests that these areas of the car will receive major updates. The overall silhouette of the vehicle remains similar to the previous version indicating that the facelift variant will focus on cosmetic revisions despite structural changes. 

You Might Be Interested In

At the front, the upcoming facelift version is likely to feature a new revised grille design, updated LED headlamps, and a new bumper layout. The update could consist of a connected lighting element and a sharper LED signature. The rear side is expected to feature a refreshed LED tail lamp, potentially with a connected light bar and updated bumper detailing. 

Volkswagen Taigun facelift interior 

In terms of interior design, the upcoming facelift is expected to add many of the upgrades introduced in the recently launched Kushaq. The facelift will likely have a larger instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, improved voice assistance and connected car technology and revised seat upholstery and new trim finishes. 

The company is also expected to enhance the safety equipment across variants. The higher trims could additionally offer features such as ventilated front seats and possibly a panoramic sunroof. 

Volkswagen Taigun facelift engine 

The upcoming car is expected to have the same existing engine which consists of a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine generating 115 PS and 178 Nm, and the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI offering 150 PS and 250 Nm. 

The 1.0 TSI could offer the new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that has been introduced with the updated Kushaq, whereas the 1.5 TSI is expected to continue with the 7-speed DSG automatic. Manual transmission options are also expected to remain part of the range on select variants. 

Volkswagen Taigun facelift Launch date 

The company has not officially announced the launch date, but media reports and experts suggest that the company will not delay the launch, and it will be announced in coming weeks while launch is expected by mid-year.

Also Read: Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 10:17 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: VolkswagenVolkswagen TaigunVolkswagen Taigun facelift

RELATED News

Antropic Launches Claude Code Security Which Wipes Out $30 Billion From IBM— What Is The Tool And How It Found ‘Over 500 Vulnerabilities’; Here All We Know

Mercedes-Benz Unwrapped CLA Electric In India: 792Km Range, 240kW Fast Charging, And ChatGPT-Gemini Integration, Check Exterior, Interior, And Price

Xiaomi Pad 8 To Launch In India With Focus Keyboard And Pen: 3.2K Display, 9,200mAh Battery, And 50MP Camera—Check All Specs And Launch Date

iQOO 15R Set To Launch In India With 7,600mAh Battery And 100W Fast Charging: Check Specs, Price, And Launch Date

Nothing Phone 4a: New ‘Glyph Bar’, 40% Brighter Glow, And UFS 3.1 Storage, Check All Features And Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Gold Surpasses US Dollar, Becomes World’s Largest Reserve Asset: Central Banks Now Hold $6 Trillion Worth 36,000 Tonnes Of Gold, Yellow Metal Leads After 30 Years

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Exam 2026: Paper Review, Exam Analysis And Student Feedback

Who Is Nirahua? Bhojpuri Star Says ‘I Never Fell In Love With My Wife, Just Doing My Duty,’ Calls Marriage Forced | VIRAL Video Sparks Backlash Online

Karnataka HC Criticises Over Ranveer Singh’s ‘Kantara’ Mimicry, Court’s Fiery Rebuke Stuns Fans

Who was Edwin Lutyens? Late Architect’s Great-Grandson Expresses Disappointment Over Statue Removal From Rashtrapati Bhavan

WWE RAW: The Undertaker Leaves AJ Styles Speechless With Incredible WWE Announcement — WATCH VIDEO

Why Jose Mourinho Is Boycotting Media? A Look At His Most Legendary Press Conferences

Why Did Neil Nitin Mukesh Walk Out Of The Universal Idol Singing Show? Actor Drops Bombshell, Exits As Brand Ambassador Over Explosive Non-Payment Showdown

Indian Students Stranded in Iran Amid Tensions, As March Exams Prevent Immediate Return

PAK vs ENG: Babar Azam Set to Be Dropped? Fakhar Zaman Likely to Return in Pakistan’s Playing XI For T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash vs England

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

QUICK LINKS