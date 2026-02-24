Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Refined Interior, And New Safety Features, Check All Details And Launch Date

German car maker Volkswagen has recently launched the new Tayron R Line, and the company is again in news because it is now gearing up for launch of facelift version of Volkswagen Taigun in India. Ahead of launch, new spy shots are getting viral on the internet.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift design

At the front, the upcoming facelift version is likely to feature a new revised grille design, updated LED headlamps, and a new bumper layout. The update could consist of a connected lighting element and a sharper LED signature. The rear side is expected to feature a refreshed LED tail lamp, potentially with a connected light bar and updated bumper detailing.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift interior

In terms of interior design, the upcoming facelift is expected to add many of the upgrades introduced in the recently launched Kushaq. The facelift will likely have a larger instrument cluster, an updated infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, improved voice assistance and connected car technology and revised seat upholstery and new trim finishes.

The company is also expected to enhance the safety equipment across variants. The higher trims could additionally offer features such as ventilated front seats and possibly a panoramic sunroof.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift engine

The upcoming car is expected to have the same existing engine which consists of a 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine generating 115 PS and 178 Nm, and the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI offering 150 PS and 250 Nm.

The 1.0 TSI could offer the new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox that has been introduced with the updated Kushaq, whereas the 1.5 TSI is expected to continue with the 7-speed DSG automatic. Manual transmission options are also expected to remain part of the range on select variants.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift Launch date

The company has not officially announced the launch date, but media reports and experts suggest that the company will not delay the launch, and it will be announced in coming weeks while launch is expected by mid-year.


