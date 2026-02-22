LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

2026 Maruti Brezza facelift likely mid-2026 launch; gets bigger screen, ventilated seats, new turbo petrol engine.

2026 Maruti Brezza facelift likely mid-2026 launch. (Photo. X)
2026 Maruti Brezza facelift likely mid-2026 launch. (Photo. X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 22, 2026 16:43:28 IST

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has been spotted testing, and fresh leaks suggest this update is far more than a routine cosmetic refresh.

With design tweaks, a revamped cabin and a possible new turbo-petrol engine, Maruti Suzuki appears to be preparing a major upgrade for one of its best-selling compact SUVs.

Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Why the Delay?

Enthusiasts were expecting the updated Brezza to arrive in early 2026. However, the launch is now expected around mid-2026, with some reports hinting at a festive season debut.

The delay of approximately 3-4 months is reportedly due to extended testing. Unlike a minor facelift, this update is said to involve mechanical and feature-level changes, including a new turbo-petrol engine. Maruti Suzuki is likely fine-tuning performance, fuel efficiency and overall refinement before the official reveal.

As of now, the company has not announced an official launch date.

Exterior Changes: Sportier and More Premium

Spy shots indicate noticeable styling upgrades aimed at giving the Brezza a sharper, more aggressive stance.

Key exterior updates may include:

  • Redesigned front bumper with sportier fog lamp housing

  • Slimmer side body cladding for a cleaner profile

  • Connected LED tail lamps at the rear

  • Revised headlamp and tail lamp graphics

  • New 16-inch alloy wheel design

  • Additional exterior colour options

The removal of bulky cladding and the addition of connected tail lights suggest Maruti wants the Brezza to look more premium and modern, in line with evolving compact SUV trends.

Interior Changes: Bigger Screen, Premium Touch

One of the biggest criticisms of the current Brezza has been its conservative cabin layout. The 2026 facelift aims to address that.

Expected interior upgrades:

  • Larger 10.1-inch to 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Redesigned dashboard layout

  • Dual-tone theme with lighter (white) elements

  • Fully digital instrument cluster

  • Ambient lighting

The cabin is expected to feel more upscale and tech-focused, helping the Brezza compete with newer rivals.

Comfort Features: Ventilated Seats Added

Maruti is likely to introduce:

  • Perforated leatherette seats

  • Ventilated front seats (driver and co-passenger)

  • Electric adjustment for the driver’s seat (top variants)

  • Single-pane sunroof (no panoramic option yet)

These additions could significantly improve comfort, especially in Indian weather conditions.

Engine Update: Turbo Petrol on the Cards?

The biggest mechanical change could be under the hood.

Currently, the Brezza is offered with:

  • 1.5-litre petrol

  • 1.5-litre petrol-CNG

However, the facelifted model is expected to introduce a new 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, possibly derived from the Z12E family. This would make the SUV more competitive against turbo-powered rivals in the segment.

Additionally, a six-speed manual gearbox may replace the existing five-speed unit, improving highway cruising and efficiency.

Maruti already offers a 1.0-litre turbo engine in the Fronx, but the new 1.2-litre unit could deliver stronger performance figures.

Safety Upgrades: Will ADAS Be Introduced?

There is speculation that the facelifted Brezza may offer Level 2 ADAS features, at least in top variants. However, current spy shots do not show visible radar modules or camera hardware, suggesting that ADAS may either be limited or introduced later.

The SUV is still expected to continue with multiple airbags, ABS, ESC, and parking sensors as standard or variant-based offerings.

Competition Heats Up

The compact SUV segment has evolved rapidly since the current Brezza debuted in 2022. Rivals like the second-generation Hyundai Venue have raised expectations in terms of design, tech and features.

With the 2026 facelift, Maruti Suzuki seems determined to reposition the Brezza as a more premium and performance-focused offering.

What Buyers Can Expect

The 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift is shaping up to be one of the most significant updates to the SUV since its launch. With:

  • A likely mid-2026 launch

  • Sportier exterior design

  • Larger infotainment display

  • Ventilated seats

  • Possible turbo-petrol engine

  • Six-speed manual gearbox

Maruti appears ready to move the Brezza beyond its “safe and practical” image toward a more dynamic and premium identity.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:43 PM IST
Maruti Brezza Facelift Launch Date: Expected In Mid-2026 As Big Reveal Gets Delayed, Check Interior Changes And Upcoming Features

QUICK LINKS