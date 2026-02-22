LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Unbelievable Savings Alert: Apple MacBook Air M4 Discount Slashes Prices Like Never Before, Check Last Date Here

Apple’s MacBook Air M4 sees historic discounts as retailers clear stock before the March 4 “Special Experience” event. With trade-in bonuses, student offers, and bank cashbacks, buyers can snag 16GB M4 models at record-low prices until March 8, ahead of the new Air and M5 launch.

MacBook Air M4 Sale Sparks Unprecedented Discounts Ahead of Apple’s New Launch
MacBook Air M4 Sale Sparks Unprecedented Discounts Ahead of Apple’s New Launch

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 22, 2026 13:20:19 IST

The pricing strategies that technology companies use to sell their products during early 2026 constitute the most extreme pricing methods since Apple introduced its Silicon products.

The retail market currently experiences a crisis because merchants need to sell their M4 stock before the scheduled March 4 “Special Experience” event, which will showcase an affordable A18 MacBook and a new M5 product line.

The 13-inch MacBook Air M4, which launched at a price of $999 in the United States and $99,900 in India, now sells at price points that used to apply only to old basic models.

The window to acquire M4 chip systems with 16GB unified memory has entered a state of rapid decline because stock levels approach depletion before the next product release.

Maximize Your Gains During the MacBook Air M4 Everything Apple Sale

Current market data shows that the MacBook Air M4 Everything Apple Sale operates as the main factor that causes prices to drop to their lowest levels.

The device at major retailers Croma and Flipkart maintains its original price because customers receive instant store discounts and banks provide them with significant cashbacks.

The net effective price reached a minimum of ₹59,320 when students used their benefits together with special HDFC and ICICI credit card discounts in certain areas. The sale event will keep running until March 8, 2026, which happens to be the day before Apple launches its next product line. 

The stateful facts demonstrate that Apple will stop producing the previous Air model after the release of its new Air model since this practice helps the company maintain its premium brand image.

Unlock Hidden Value via the MacBook Air M4 Trade-In Bonus Program

The MacBook Air M4 trade-in bonus program provides users with substantial financial support for their transition from Intel or M1-based devices. Authorized resellers currently offer customers an extra exchange bonus that reaches up to ₹10,000, which customers receive in addition to the actual hardware value of their old device.

Factually, these exchange programs are tied to the same March 28 deadline found at the India iStore, marking the final call for the 2025 model’s clearance cycle.

The original format enables a buyer to obtain 18 hours of battery life together with 16-core Neural Engine functionality for AI operations at a price that competes with mid-range Windows laptops.

First published on: Feb 22, 2026 1:20 PM IST
