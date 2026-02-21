OpenAI Launches ChatGPT-Powered Smart Speaker With Camera: Real-Time Vision And Voice Interaction—Check All Features And Launch Timeline

According to a new report by The Information, OpenAI might launch its first hardware device which will not be a tiny pen or a wearable, but a smart speaker with a camera. This wasn’t going to be like any ordinary smart speaker. This one, powered by ChatGPT, might actually see what’s around it. It could notice objects on a table and even hear snippets of conversations happening nearby.



The key highlight of the media report is “observe users through video and nudge them toward actions it believes will help them achieve their goals”. In simple terms, this means the speaker might watch users and try helping you make better choices. One example they gave was funny but real: If it saw someone staying up too late before an important meeting, it might suggest going to bed earlier.



The report also mentioned that the device will have something like Face ID facial recognition. But nobody is sure yet how that would work. Will it help people buy things online? Or will it just make signing easier? For now, that part is still a bit of a mystery.



The media reports suggest that the device won’t be out before February 2027. That’s still a long wait, especially compared to other smart speakers you see every day, like Google Home or the Amazon Echo. But this one would come with more advanced hardware, and that’s what has tech fans excited.



On top of the speaker, there’s another thing floating around that OpenAI might also be working on smart glasses. But the report says those probably won’t be ready until 2028 at the earliest.



