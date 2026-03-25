Is OnePlus Shutting Down? India CEO Robin Liu Resigns Amid Restructuring—Know Who Is He, Career, And Who Will Replace Him

Popular Chinese smartphone manufacturing brand OnePlus is going through a leadership change as the India CEO of the company Robin Liu has resigned from his role. The resignation has shocked the internet and industry experts. After the resignation of Robin Liu, the news of the company’s shutdown started circulating again.

A few months ago, when the news regarding the shutdown of the company started circulating online then Robin Liu dismiss the news and labeled it as misinformation but now after the resignation the news has again started circulating all over the internet.

Who is Robin Liu?

He started his career as PMC Manager at Chinese appliances, electrical, and electronics manufacturing company Skyworth in July 2007 he left the company after a most 11 years as Overseas Sales and Marketing Operation Director in 2018.

Robin Liu joined OnePlus as Global Sales and Supply Chain Director in 2018 and in 2020 he was promoted to Head of India Sales. Before being promoted as CEO of OnePlus India he also served as CEO of OnePlus North America from January 2022 to June 2024 and since, July 2024 he is working as the Chief Executive Officer for OnePlus India.

OnePlus on Resignation

The company confirmed the resignation and stated that “We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavors.”

The company also clarifies regarding the India operations of OnePlus, they stated “OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured.”

The company is facing a decline in its sales; it recorded a sharp 32 per cent decline in the shipments in 2025, as per a PTI report which quoted data from Cybermedia Research. Similarly, International Data Corporation (IDC) has estimated a 38.8 per cent decline in the company’s shipments in 2025 on the Year-on-Year basis.

Who will head the company in India

After the resignation of Robin Liu, the biggest question is who will be the next CEO. The company has not officially stated anyone’s name for the next CEO for India operations. Also Read: Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

