Vivo Y21 5G & Y11 5G Debut In India With Dimensity 6300 Chipset, Dual Camera Setup, And Massive Battery Starting At Just Rs…

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Vivo is expanding its Y series, and it has launched two new smartphones in the series, the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y11. The last device in the Y series was launched in January this year, Vivo Y31d.

The smartphones are positioned in budget segment, and both the handsets are available in multiple colour options.

Vivo Y21 and Vivo Y11 features and specifications

Both the models are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset featuring an octa-core setup with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The Vivo Y21 5G is paired with up to 8GB of RAM while the Vivo Y11 5G is paired with up to 4GB of RAM. Both devices have internal storage of 128GB.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of both devices features a dual camera setup. The Vivo Y21 5G features a primary camera of 50MP and a QVGA secondary sensor while the Vivo Y11 5G features a 13MP primary sensor supported by QVGA secondary sensor. On the front panel, both the handsets have a 5MP camera for selfie and video calling. The camera features consist of Night, Portrait, Pro, Time-lapse, and Live Photo modes.

Both the devices are packed with a 6,500mAh battery. The Y21 5G supports 44W wired fast charging while the Y11 5G supports 15W wired charging. The handsets also have IP65 certification for resistance against dust and water and an SGS-certified military-grade shock resistance. For screen and app lock and unlock both the smartphone comes with side-mounted fingerprint scanners.

Vivo Y21 5G and Vivo Y11 5G price and availability

The Vivo Y11 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 14,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage while the higher storage variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage costs Rs 16,999.

The Vivo Y21 5G comes at a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the base variant offering 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage whereas the higher storage variant offering 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced Rs 20,999 and the top-end model offering 8GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage is priced Rs 22,999.

As part of the introductory offer buyers can avail an instant cashback of 1,000 on the Vivo Y11 5G and up to Rs 1,500 on the Vivo Y21 5G using select bank credit card. Interested people can purchase the phones through Flipkart and Vivo India Online store.

The Y11 5G comes in Midnight Blue and Sunrise Gold colour options whereas the Y21 5G comes in Champagne Gold and Midnight Blue shades. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy A57 & A37 All Set To Debut: AMOLED Displays, Exynos Chipset, And IP68 Certification—Check All Specs And Launch Date

