From Roger Federer To Neha Dhupia: Top 9 Expensive Beach Resorts That Celebs Are Choosing This Year
Travel made a strong return in 2025, and celebrities played a major role in shaping global travel trends. They explored beaches, mountains, and iconic cities, and their pictures inspired millions of followers to plan similar trips.
Stars shared moments from short breaks, long weekends, and dream holidays that highlighted the year’s most-loved destinations. Their posts showed scenic views, local food, and cultural experiences that captured attention online.
These celebrity trips also boosted interest in places that offered beauty, comfort, and memorable activities. Here is a look at the top celebrity-favourite destinations of 2025 and the highlights that made each trip stand out.
Roger Federer Enjoyed a Spring Holiday in Monaco
Roger Federer visited Monaco with his wife Mirka in April 2025 and enjoyed calm spring weather in the coastal city. He travelled to attend the Monte Carlo Masters but also explored its charming streets and scenic lanes. His photos showed cobblestone paths, sunlight-filled corners, and quiet views of the sea. The couple spent time walking around popular spots while capturing relaxed moments together. Federer posted a picture with the caption “Springtime in Monaco,” which showed how much he enjoyed the peaceful surroundings. The trip highlighted Monaco’s blend of luxury, natural beauty, and timeless European charm that attracts visitors every year.
Raveena Tandon Explored Paris With Her Children
Raveena Tandon travelled to Paris in April 2025 with her children, Rasha and Ranbir Thadani. She shared photos from Le Marais, the Val-de-Grace Church area, and Rue Saint-Honore, known for its designer stores and historic landmarks. The family visited the Louvre Pyramid, walked through art-filled streets, and enjoyed famous views of the Eiffel Tower. Her post included lively dance clips, museum stops, and cheerful food moments from their trip. Raveena ended her update with a caption that read, “From Mona Lisa to Mickey Mouse,” highlighting the mix of culture and fun. The holiday captured the energetic spirit of Paris perfectly.
Sara Ali Khan Enjoyed a Scenic Swiss Break
Sara Ali Khan travelled to Switzerland in April 2025 with Amrita Singh and Ibrahim Ali Khan. She shared pictures with snow-covered mountains shining in bright spring light. Sara also went paragliding and looked thrilled during the flight. The family spent time visiting cosy cafés, relaxing in pools, walking through Interlaken, and exploring museums. She enjoyed Swiss food and shared several peaceful landscapes from her journey. Sara added the caption “My most green red flag,” which matched her playful social media style. The holiday highlighted Switzerland’s scenic charm, adventure experiences, and relaxing atmosphere that attract travellers throughout the year.
Malaika Arora Relaxed on a Sunny Thailand Vacation
Malaika Arora visited Thailand in April 2025 and enjoyed a calm tropical break. She shared beach photos filled with warm sunlight and a clear view of the sea. Her posts included an aerial picture taken during her flight, which captured the coastline beautifully. Malaika enjoyed fresh pineapple, coconut water, and slow walks along the shore. She also posted a video of gentle waves touching her feet during a quiet evening by the beach. Her caption “Wat errrr feelin” matched the relaxed tone of her holiday. The trip showed Thailand’s appeal as a perfect destination for warm weather and peaceful beaches.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Enjoyed a Family Trip to Hong Kong
Neha Dhupia travelled to Hong Kong with Angad Bedi and their children, Mehr and Guriq, in May 2025. She shared photos of the kids building sandcastles on a quiet beach surrounded by green hills. The family explored Hong Kong’s cultural spots, including the Tai O fishing village and the scenic Sun Ki Bridge. They rode the famous “ding ding” tram and visited the Big Buddha. Neha posted videos of water sports, shopping trips, and food experiences, including a Michelin-starred meal. She described the vacation as “magical,” highlighting Hong Kong’s mix of nature, adventure, and city attractions.
Ananya Panday Enjoyed a Fun-Filled Summer in Miami
Ananya Panday spent June 2025 in Miami and shared cheerful photos from her summer holiday. She posted a playful picture with a Pikachu-themed cup, followed by clips from a breezy boat ride. She ate pastries on board and shared a moment with a furry companion who sat beside her during the trip. Ananya’s posts included close-up shots, jewellery pictures, and glimpses of time spent with friends. She enjoyed cinnamon rolls, cookies, dumplings, and other treats from local cafés. Her final post featured her on a white boat with the caption “pika pika.” The trip highlighted Miami’s vibrant lifestyle.
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Explored Auckland on a Yacht
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa travelled to Auckland in July 2025 and spent time exploring the Hauraki Gulf on a yacht. Their video showed them cruising near the city’s skyline, with the Sky Tower in the background. The couple splashed water, took turns steering the yacht, and enjoyed the open sea. Later photos captured quiet moments with both standing at the helm together. Rajkummar wrote the caption “From dreaming it to steering it—in the heart of Auckland,” reflecting the excitement of the experience. The trip highlighted Auckland’s appeal for travellers who enjoy ocean views and adventure-filled activities.
Manisha Koirala Found Peace in England’s Lake District
Manisha Koirala visited England’s Lake District in July 2025 for a quiet and refreshing break. She shared photos from open fields filled with wildflowers and surrounded by mountains. Her gallery included peaceful riverbanks, stone cottages, and large lakes. One wooden bench placed near the water became a favourite spot where she spent long moments taking in the calm scenery. She wrote that she finally found space to breathe after busy days. The Lake District offered her a perfect combination of nature, silence, and scenic views. Her posts highlighted why the region remains one of England’s most-loved countryside destinations.
Mira Rajput Enjoyed an Art-Focused Visit to the National Gallery
Mira Rajput visited London’s National Gallery in July 2025 for a peaceful evening dedicated to art. She shared that she is the only one in her family who enjoys visiting museums, so she planned the outing alone. Mira explored two wings of the gallery and viewed several classic artworks. She wrote that skipping museums during travel leaves her feeling “hungry and dissatisfied.” Her visit showed how travel can also offer time for culture and personal interests. Her photos highlighted the historic charm of the National Gallery and the joy she found in spending time surrounded by art.