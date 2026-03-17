Chaitra Navratri 2026: Wishes, Status, Quotes, Images, GIF To Share With Your Friends and Family

Chaitra Navratri 2026 is one of the most important Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. Devotees across India celebrate the nine-day festival with prayers, fasting, and special rituals. In 2026, Chaitra Navratri will begin on 19 March and continue until 27 March, ending with the celebration of Ram Navami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. The festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many regions and symbolizes spiritual renewal, devotion, and the victory of good over evil. During these nine days, devotees worship Navdurga, observe fasting, perform Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) on the first day, and participate in special pujas and celebrations. To celebrate the festival, people often share wishes, quotes, status messages, images, and GIFs with friends and family on WhatsApp and social media.