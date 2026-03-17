Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi FIRST BABY Rumors After 10 Years of Marriage Amid Divorce Speculation | Know The Truth
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are once again trending, and this time the buzz around their marriage has left fans both surprised and curious. Nearly a decade after their wedding, a new development about the couple is making headlines across the internet. Social media is now filled with questions and excitement as fans try to figure out what is really happening in the couple’s personal life.
Divyanka Tripathi Pregnancy Reports
Several media reports say the couple is expecting their first baby almost a decade after tying the knot in 2016. The news has created excitement among fans who have followed their relationship since their TV days. However, neither Divyanka nor Vivek has officially confirmed the pregnancy yet.
Divyanka Tripathi Baby shower rumours and family excitement
Some reports suggest that preparations for a baby shower may already be underway. Sources claim both families are happy and celebrating the possible new addition. The couple is reportedly keeping things private for now.
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Marriage- Full Love Story
Divyanka and Vivek met while working in the TV industry and quickly fell in love. They got engaged in January 2016 and married on 8 July 2016 in Bhopal. The pair later won the reality show Nach Baliye 8, becoming one of television’s most loved couples.
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Divorce Rumors
In the past, social media gossip suggested the couple might be heading for a split. Vivek publicly dismissed those rumors and even joked that they laughed about the gossip while eating ice cream. He called such reports clickbait and completely baseless.
Vivek Dahiya and Divyanka Tripathi Latest News- Confirmed Facts
The couple is still together and often shares updates and vlogs from their life. The pregnancy news remains unconfirmed as of now. Fans are waiting for an official announcement from the couple themselves.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on ongoing media reports and online speculation. Neither Divyanka Tripathi nor Vivek Dahiya has officially confirmed the pregnancy or addressed the latest rumors. Readers are advised to wait for an official statement from the couple or their representatives for verified details.