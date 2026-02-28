Latest OTT Release (28 Feb- 7 March 2026): Subedaar, Accused, The Bluff to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and More
Latest OTT Release: The final days of February 2026 and the first week of March 2026 bring a packed slate of new movies and series across all major OTT platforms. From high-octane action and gripping psychological dramas to historical war tales and binge-worthy Hollywood hits, platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, and Zee5 are rolling out fresh content that caters to every taste.
From Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff to Anil Kapoor's Subedaar are all set to make their OTT debut this week.
The Bluff
The Bluff is set to premiere on the major OTT platform Prime Video on 25 February 2026. The story is set in the 19th-century Caribbean, former pirate queen Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden has left her brutal past behind in hopes of building a quiet life with her family. But when a merciless ex-captain from her past returns, putting everything she loves at risk. The Bluff cast members are Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, and Ismael Cruz Cordova.
Psycho Saiyaan
Psycho Saiyaan is scheduled to release on Amazon MX Player on 25 February 2026. The series centres on Kartik, a poetry- loving young man from Ujjain whose infatuation with Charu slowly spirals into a dangerous obsession. What begins as an intense and passionate love story soon takes a dark turn, unfolding into a gripping psychological thriller.
Subedaar
Subedaar is set to make its OTT debut on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. The action-packed drama follows a former soldier trying to find his footing in civilian life in a fast-evolving society. As he grapples with personal and societal challenges, he takes a stand against entrenched local corruption and systemic decay. Subedaar cast includes Anil Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukhla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Daisal Malik in lead roles.
Secret Stories: Roslin
Secret Stories: Roslin, the latest Malayalam movie, is releasing on OTT Platform JioHotstar on February 27, 2026. The story revolves around Roslin, a young girl haunted by recurring nightmares and unsettling visions that begin to blur the line between reality and fear. Secret Stories: Roslin cast features Meena, Sanjana Dipu, and Vineeth.
Accused
Accused is scheduled to release on Netflix on February 27, 2026. Dr Geetika, a renowned London-based gynaecologist and openly queer woman, sees her carefully built career and personal life unravel when anonymous accusations of sexual misconduct surface, throwing everything into turmoil. Accused cast members are Konkona Sen Sharma, Pratibha Ranta, and Mashhoor Amrohi.
Thadayam
Thadayam is going to release on the OTT platform Zee5 on 27 February 2026. The latest Tamil movie is inspired by real incidents that occurred along the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border in 1999. This Tamil crime series follows a detective as he probes a string of eerie midnight killings. Thadayam casts are Samuthirakani, Shivada, and Raj Tirandas.