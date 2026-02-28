Latest OTT Release (28 Feb- 7 March 2026): Subedaar, Accused, The Bluff to Stream on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and More

The Bluff

The Bluff is set to premiere on the major OTT platform Prime Video on 25 February 2026. The story is set in the 19th-century Caribbean, former pirate queen Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden has left her brutal past behind in hopes of building a quiet life with her family. But when a merciless ex-captain from her past returns, putting everything she loves at risk. The Bluff cast members are Priyanka Chopra, Karl Urban, and Ismael Cruz Cordova.