‘Made In Korea’ Release Date Out: Priyanka Mohan’s Age, Net Worth, Boyfriend, Career & Upcoming Films Revealed
Priyanka Mohan is in the spotlight as her upcoming film Made In Korea gets a release date. The popular South Indian actress has become a favourite for her natural screen presence and consistent box office success. Here is a complete look at her personal and professional journey.
Age and Early Life
Priyanka Mohan was born on 20 November 1995. She is 30 years old in 2026. She is from Bengaluru and completed her engineering before entering the film industry. Her simple background and calm personality make her relatable to fans.
Net Worth
Her estimated net worth is around 10 to 12 crore rupees. Her income comes from film projects brand promotions modelling assignments and public appearances. With every successful film her salary continues to grow.
Love Life
Priyanka Mohan is unmarried and there is no official confirmation about her relationship. She keeps her personal life private and prefers to stay focused on her acting career. She is often praised for staying away from controversies.
Career Journey
She started her film career with the Kannada movie Ondh Kathe Hella. She gained recognition with the Telugu film Gang Leader. Her Tamil film Doctor made her a household name and proved her strong box office pull. After that she appeared in successful films like Don Etharkkum Thunindhavan and Sreekaram. She is now seen as one of the most dependable young actresses in South cinema.
Made In Korea Release Date and New Phase
The film promises warmth, relatability, and heartfelt moments that celebrate connection beyond language and geography. Made In Korea premieres March 12 exclusively on Netflix.19
Latest Films and Upcoming Projects
She was recently seen in They Call Him OG with Pawan Kalyan. She also has a romantic entertainer with Kavin and the Kannada film 666 Operation Dream Theatre. These films show her growing presence across industries.
Disclaimer
The information in this article is based on media reports and publicly available sources. Figures and personal details may change with time.