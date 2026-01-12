‘Mardaani 3’ Gets New Release Date: Rani Mukerji Pens Emotional Note on Completing 30 Years in Bollywood

Yash Raj Films has officially announced a new release date for Mardaani 3, while also marking a major milestone in Rani Mukerji’s illustrious career. To commemorate the Mardaani actress’s 30 years in Hindi cinema, Yash Raj Films shared an emotional note reflecting on her journey, evolution, and enduring impact on Bollywood. The announcement of the Mardaani 3 release date has sparked excitement among fans, blending anticipation for the upcoming film with nostalgia for one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.