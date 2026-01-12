LIVE TV
‘Mardaani 3’ Gets New Release Date: Rani Mukerji Pens Emotional Note on Completing 30 Years in Bollywood

Yash Raj Films has officially announced a new release date for Mardaani 3, while also marking a major milestone in Rani Mukerji’s illustrious career. To commemorate the Mardaani actress’s 30 years in Hindi cinema, Yash Raj Films shared an emotional note reflecting on her journey, evolution, and enduring impact on Bollywood. The announcement of the Mardaani 3 release date has sparked excitement among fans, blending anticipation for the upcoming film with nostalgia for one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated stars.  

Mardaani 3 Release Date
Mardaani 3 Release Date

Mardaani 3 is all set to release on the big screen on January 30, 2025. The much-awaited crime thriller sequel is sparking excitement among fans.

Rani Mukerji’s Emotional Note on 30 Years in Bollywood
Rani Mukerji’s Emotional Note on 30 Years in Bollywood

Rani Mukerji shares an emotional note on Yash Raj Films Instagram handle, celebrating her 30 years in Bollywood.

Mardaani 3 Story
Mardaani 3 Story

The third chapter of the Mardaani franchise, Mardaani 3, is an action-packed thriller helmed by Abhiraj Minawala. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as fierce police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy in the much-anticipated sequel.

