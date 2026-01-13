Mardaani 3 Trailer SHOCKS: Sex-Trafficking Business Run By A WOMAN? Meet Villain Mallika Prasad

The Mardaani 3 trailer has dropped, and it promises a darker, more intense chapter in the franchise. A powerful new villain has entered the story, instantly raising the stakes for Shivani Shivaji Roy. With gripping visuals and a hard-hitting tone, the trailer has sparked strong reactions across social media. From Mardaani 3 to other movies, here’s everything you need to know about Mallika Prasad.