Mardaani 3 Trailer SHOCKS: Sex-Trafficking Business Run By A WOMAN? Meet Villain Mallika Prasad
The Mardaani 3 trailer has dropped, and it promises a darker, more intense chapter in the franchise. A powerful new villain has entered the story, instantly raising the stakes for Shivani Shivaji Roy. With gripping visuals and a hard-hitting tone, the trailer has sparked strong reactions across social media. From Mardaani 3 to other movies, here’s everything you need to know about Mallika Prasad.
Mardaani 3 Villain Mallika Prasad
The Mardaani 3 trailer introduces Mallika Prasad as a powerful and fearless antagonist. She appears to be a villain who operates with authority, planning and psychological dominance.
Mallika Prasad Role in Mardaani 3
Mallika Prasad plays a key role driving the conflict of the film. Her character seems deeply connected to a dark and dangerous crime network.
Mallika Prasad Movies
The actress made her debut with Kanooru Heggadithi in 1999. She portrayed a historical character in Devi Ahilya Bai and recently, she appeared in Almost Pyar with DJ Mohabbat, marking her return to mainstream cinema.
Mardaani 3 Storyline
Mardaani 3 follows Shivani Shivaji Roy as she tackles a new, high-risk criminal case. The story focuses on power, crime and justice with higher emotional and moral stakes.
Mardaani 3 Trailer Out
The Mardaani 3 trailer has officially been released, sparking major buzz online. It's releasing on 30th January, 2026. The film is expected to continue the franchise's reputation for hard-hitting crime dramas.
