Meet Saaniya Chandok: Business Tycoon Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter And Arjun Tendulkar Fiancee: Check Out Her Age, Net Worth
Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s marriage is more than just a high profile celebration. It brings together two prominent Indian families. Arjun is steadily making his mark in domestic cricket, carrying forward a celebrated sporting legacy while Saaniya has established herself as a dynamic young entrepreneur in India’s rapidly expanding pet care industry, a sector valued at over ₹5,000 crore annually.
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya Chandhok is a Mumbai based entrepreneur who prefers to maintain a low profile despite belonging to a well known business family. She has built her professional identity in the field of animal care and wellness representing a new generation of business leaders who combine strong academic foundations with passion driven ventures and modern business practices.
Saaniya Chandhok Age & Family Background
Saaniya Chandhok was born on 23 June 1998 in Mumbai. As of 2026, she will be 28 years old. She comes from a prominent business family and is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai who serves as Chairperson of Graviss Hospitality Limited. The group has interests in luxury hotels hospitality and premium food and ice cream brands. Graviss Food Solutions reported revenues exceeding ₹600 crore in FY24 which reflects the scale of the family enterprise. Her mother Gaurika Ghai Chandhok belongs to the Ghai family that leads the Mumbai based Graviss Group and her father Sunny Chandhok is a businessman associated with the same group continuing the family presence in the hospitality and food industry.
Saaniya Chandhok Net Worth
Saaniya Chandhok’s net worth is estimated to be between $100,000 and $500,000, which is approximately Rs. 8 to 40 lakh. A significant portion of this wealth is believed to be invested in her own ventures, reflecting earnings generated through active entrepreneurship in a growing niche rather than reliance on inherited assets.
Saaniya Chandhok Education
Saaniya began her academic journey at reputed schools in Mumbai. She later pursued higher education in business management and earned a degree from the London School of Economics in 2020. Four years later, she further strengthened her expertise in animal health and wellness by completing a Veterinary Technician Course, which included both theoretical studies and practical training in animal care.
Saaniya Chandhok Fiance
Saaniya Chandhok is engaged to Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The couple reportedly held a private engagement ceremony in August 2025.
When is Arjun Tendulkar & Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding Scheduled?
Arjun Tendulkar, the son of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, and his girlfriend Saaniya Chandok are set to tie the knot on March 5, 2026. The wedding celebrations are expected to begin on March 3, 2026, with a small and intimate ceremony attended by close family members and a few prominent personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Disclaimer
This is based on publicly available information and media reports. Details such as dates, net worth, and event plans may change over time.