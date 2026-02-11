Meet Saaniya Chandok: Business Tycoon Ravi Ghai’s Granddaughter And Arjun Tendulkar Fiancee: Check Out Her Age, Net Worth

Saaniya Chandhok Age & Family Background

Saaniya Chandhok was born on 23 June 1998 in Mumbai. As of 2026, she will be 28 years old. She comes from a prominent business family and is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai who serves as Chairperson of Graviss Hospitality Limited. The group has interests in luxury hotels hospitality and premium food and ice cream brands. Graviss Food Solutions reported revenues exceeding ₹600 crore in FY24 which reflects the scale of the family enterprise. Her mother Gaurika Ghai Chandhok belongs to the Ghai family that leads the Mumbai based Graviss Group and her father Sunny Chandhok is a businessman associated with the same group continuing the family presence in the hospitality and food industry.